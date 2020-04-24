When 37 employees were recently furloughed at the Medina Golf & Country Club, former club president Scott Peterson knew he had to help. After gathering support of other former presidents and long-time club members, he started a GoFundMe campaign to raise $25,000 for all the furloughed workers he had gotten to know over the years.
In just a few weeks, club members have raised $52,500 to give back to the waitresses, bartenders and hosting staff who were waiting to return to work due to COVID-19.
This Thursday, April 23, Peterson and other club members will meet the furloughed employees at the Club to personally distribute the $52,500 in donations. Due to state social distancing requirement, furloughed staff will pick up the checks via curb side delivery at the club.
Peterson appealed to Median Golf and Country Club Members on his GoFundMe page:
“COVID-19 has had a tremendous impact on our community, our country and the entire world. No one has gone untouched in some manner by this pandemic and we will, no doubt face further difficulties when we begin to return to a sense of normalcy,” he said.
“One group within our own community has been hit particularly hard by the efforts to curb this health crisis – the hourly employees at MGCC,” he continued. “To provide the level of service and care we Members have come to expect, our Club employs 14 full-time and 23 part-time employees. The closure of the Club in accordance with State mandates is having a devastating impact on our team. While unemployment and other services are available, this assistance is often insufficient to cover the financial obligations of most people including rent, utilities, groceries, necessities, prescriptions/medication, etc.
“We are fortunate to have the means to belong to a private Club. Our families appreciate the service and attention the staff provides while we enjoy the Club’s amenities with our friends. At this time, we hope you see the value of coming together to take care of those who do their best to take care of us.
“We are asking you to join us in contributing to a GoFund Me campaign to help our team in their time of greatest need. Our goal is to raise a minimum of $25,000. This will allow us to provide a helpful amount of financial support for each hourly employee.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.