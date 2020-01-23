Medina City Councilor Dino DesLauriers (far right) strolls along the race course of last year’s Hamel Lions Freeze Your Buns Run. With him are (left to right) Allison Fasching, Peyton DesLauriers and Meredith DesLauriers. Joining them are the family dogs, Stella (left) and Ringo. The Freeze Your Buns 5K Run/Walk will return on its traditional Super Bowl Sunday date. Participants will step off at 9:45 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 2, from the baseball field parking lot on Brockton Lane in Medina, head north on Brockton, swing west on Hamel Road, turn south on Hunter Drive and head east on Medina Road, then north on Brockton Lane. Participants should register at the Hamel Community Building, 3200 Mill Drive, beginning at 8 a.m. Race day entry fee is $35 for adults and $20 for children under 12. The Lions invite dogs on leashes to walk with their humans during Freeze Your Buns. Participants and viewers are invited to a pancake breakfast at the Veterans of Foreign Wars club house between 8 a.m. and noon. Participants get a free breakfast. (Photo by Bill Nord)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.