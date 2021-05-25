The city of Medina has an opportunity to link with six other agencies to contract with an embedded social worker to assist police departments with mental health crisis calls.
The Medina City Council, Tuesday, May 4 directed city staff to work with other participating agencies to prepare a contract to hire a social worker. The other agencies are Corcoran, South Lake Minnetonka, Deephaven, Orono, Minnetrista and Wayzata. Estimated cost is $8,500 per year for each agency, if all of them decide to participate.
At the meeting the Medina council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.
EMBEDDED SOCIAL WORKER
Medina Public Safety Director Jason Nelson said the embedded social worker program is part of Hennepin County’s Care Assessment Management Program (CAMP), which is a mental health and crisis initiative. The county Human Services Department picks up 40% of the cost of the social worker for two years.
Nelson said that police are having problems trying to do everything with mental health crisis calls. There is no follow up. Police send someone who is experiencing a crisis to the hospital, where staff releases him or her. Sometimes police deal with the same person twice in one day. Police have had to use force, sometimes deadly force.
The social worker program provides mental health crisis services before the situation reaches that point and prevents repetitive calls to police.
Nelson said that after two years, Medina could evaluate the program to see how it worked out. After one year in the program, Plymouth and Minnetonka decided they had enough calls to warrant hiring their own social worker directly.
City Councilor Dino DesLauriers said the program would be “a great way to get our feet wet.” In a few years, Medina might hire its own social worker.
City Councilor Joe Cavanaugh called it “money well spent.”
CHARITABLE GAMBLING
Turning to the subject of charitable gambling, the city council approved a permit that allows School District 284 Wayzata Youth Hockey to conduct lawful gambling at the Medina Entertainment Center (MEC), 500 Highway 55.
At its April 20 meeting, the city council learned that MEC had terminated the license of the Hamel Lions to conduct charitable gambling at the entertainment center and agreed with Wayzata Youth Hockey to take over the license.
The Lions said in a letter to the city that the Lions had worked with the MEC for over 20 years to accrue funds from charitable gambling to meet community needs, such as constructing the Hamel Community Building and supporting the Hamel Fire Department and Hamel Athletic Association Little League. “This sudden, and significant, loss of revenue will immediately impact the club’s ability to fund these causes,” the Lions said. “We support the city of Medina and are determined to help where we can, but this new development will influence our ability to contribute.”
Several city councilors expressed dismay about the loss of Hamel Lions contributions to the community as a whole. The council tabled action on the Wayzata Youth Hockey permit and directed city staff to investigate Medina’s authority to require organizations engaging in charitable gambling to contribute 10% of their net profit to a fund administered by the city.
At the May 4 council meeting, Assistant City Administrator Jodi Gallup said Wayzata Youth Hockey meets the criteria for a charitable gambling permit at the MEC. According to the city’s code, Medina has no reason to deny the permit.
Gallup checked with the state Gambling Control Board about organizations contributing a percentage of their charitable gambling profit to a city-administered fund. Medina does not have the authority to ask for more than a 10% contribution. Medina would need to change its ordinance to require this contribution. Money in the fund can be used only for certain purposes, such as Medina Celebration Day, youth recreation/playgrounds or public safety equipment.
According to Gallup, the Northwest Area Jaycees engaged in charitable gambling at InnKahoots in 2020. Ten percent of net profit amounted to $3,636.44. Wayzata Youth Hockey in 2019 engaged in charitable gambling at InnKahoots with 10% of net profits amounting to $8,735.30. The Hamel Lions working at the MEC in 2020 reported 10% of their net profits at $6,476.82.
The discussion ended with the city council directing staff to draft an ordinance requiring organizations engaged in charitable gambling in the city to contribute 10% of their net profits to a city administered fund.
OTHER
The City Council also:
RECOGNIZED Medina Planning Director Dusty Finke for 15 years of service to the city.
APPROVED the final plat and development agreement for the third addition of the Reserve of Medina residential subdivision, located east of County Road 116 and north of Shawnee Woods Road. Developer Pulte Group is planning to build single-family homes on 31 lots.
ACCEPTED the resignation of Community Service Officer Patrick Johnson from the Medina Police Department. He accepted a full-time police officer position with the Pelican Rapids Police Department.
APPROVED making a conditional job offer to Reserve Officer Justin Cook to succeed Johnson as community service officer. Cook is a volunteer firefighter for the Rockford Fire Department.
WENT INTO CLOSED SESSION to discuss potential litigation related to a zoning violation on 7.24 acres of industrial property at 2402 State Highway 55.
