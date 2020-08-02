The city of Medina’s next municipal election will be held on Nov 3.
The seats of Mayor Kathleen Martin and City Councilors Jeff Pederson and John Anderson will be on the ballot. The newly elected mayor will serve for two years, and the newly elected city councilors will serve for four years.
Persons interested in running for these offices may file at Medina City Hall or electronically by emailing jodi.gallup@medinamn.gov for instructions.
The filing period began on Tuesday, July 28 and closes at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11. The filing fee is $15.
The seats of Councilors Todd Albers and Dino DesLauriers are not up for election.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.