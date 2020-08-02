The city of Medina’s next municipal election will be held on Nov 3.

The seats of Mayor Kathleen Martin and City Councilors Jeff Pederson and John Anderson will be on the ballot. The newly elected mayor will serve for two years, and the newly elected city councilors will serve for four years.

Persons interested in running for these offices may file at Medina City Hall or electronically by emailing jodi.gallup@medinamn.gov for instructions.

The filing period began on Tuesday, July 28 and closes at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11. The filing fee is $15.

The seats of Councilors Todd Albers and Dino DesLauriers are not up for election.

