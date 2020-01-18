The leaders and supporters of Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners are celebrating another record-breaking year for the organization’s annual Sleep Out campaign, which raises awareness and funds to prevent homelessness.
The 2019 effort, which kicked off in November, marked the 24th Sleep Out campaign from the Plymouth-based nonprofit. By the end of December, the campaign surpassed its $2.6 million goal. The latest tally from the organization puts the total at just over $2.64 million. The previous year’s campaign met and exceeded its $2.4 million goal, which was then the most successful campaign to date.
“This community just keeps stepping up year after year,” said Lani Willis, development director for Interfaith Outreach. “It’s incredible.”
Willis said the funds will help provide assistance in the year ahead to more than 2,000 families served by Interfaith Outreach. The nonprofit’s service area includes Hamel, Long Lake, Medicine Lake, Medina, Minnetonka Beach, Orono, Plymouth and Wayzata.
Each year, families, neighborhoods and local faith groups are encouraged to brave the cold weather and sleep outside in boxes, tents and cars (or donate to those who do) as a reminder of what some struggling with homelessness face daily.
“I think that there are folks in our community who are just becoming aware of the complexity of our community and the needs that arise,” Willis said. “Our community is full of people who step up when they feel like they can make a difference in the life of a neighbor.”
Since the Sleep Out began, Interfaith Outreach has collected more than $31 million, which has supported the organization’s work to help families address their immediate needs and provide follow-up support through case managers, food shelf access, employment services, housing and transportation. According to the organization, the Sleep Out has prevented homelessness more than 33,000 times.
Willis, who said she’s already busy planning for the next campaign, said this year included the introduction of the “You Belong” yard signs.
“They’re still all over the community, which is great,” she said.
Willis said the signs are meant to communicate the message that those experiencing or are at risk of homelessness belong in the community and that people willing to help have the collective power to keep them in the community.
The origins of the Sleep Out date back to 1996, when Bob Fisher, a Wayzata shoe repairman, unknowingly launched the community campaign after deciding to collect donations to sleep in a tent on winter nights to provide Thanksgiving meals for struggling families. In two weeks, Fisher had raised $10,000 and the Sleep Out was born.
For more information, visit iocp.org/sleep-out.
