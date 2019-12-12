Adam’s Pest Control has grown continuously since the company arrived in Medina in 1983. Now Adam’s is proposing to construct a new complex that would include facilities for the company, along with a bar/restaurant and patio overlooking a bald eagle’s nest and wetlands.
The Medina City Council, Tuesday, Dec. 3, reviewed an application from Jen Har LLP (Adam’s Pest Control) that required approval of a number of documents. They included rezoning from Rural Business Holding to Business, preliminary plat, site plan and Conditional Use Permit for indoor recreation, outdoor dining/drinking area and vehicle repair.
After a lengthy discussion the City Council directed city staff to draft approval resolutions with conditions.
At the meeting, the council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.
ADAM’S PEST CONTROL
Adam’s Pest Control is located on Highway 55, west of County Road 116 and Peg’s Countryside Café. The proposed new site is on 43 acres north of Highway 55 and 1,300 feet west of Willow Drive.
Medina Planning Director Dusty Finke said Adams proposed construction of a 43,000 square-foot three story office building with bar and restaurant and a 13,100 square-feet accessory building for a shop, warehouse and vehicle storage. The preliminary plat divides the property into two lots. The site plan shows the Adams complex on the southern lot.
The northern lot contains wetlands and a good quality maple-basswood forest. “This quality of woodland is uncommon in the metropolitan area and has been identified as a priority for conservation,” Finke said.
Adam’s owner Todd Leyse said he plans to sell the northern lot. In his project narrative, he said he hoped the future owner would construct a multi-family residential development. Residents could follow walking paths along the wetlands and in the 100-year-old forest.
Leyse said he is following guidelines from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service regarding construction near a bald eagle’s nest. The nest is high up in a tree just north of Highway 55. He hoped motorists would pull into his parking lot to view the eagles rather than stopping on Highway 55 and creating a safety hazard.
City Councilor Todd Albers asked whether Leyse would consider removing parking spaces near the eagle’s nest to minimize disruption to the eagles. Albers said the nest is a resource that area residents appreciate.
Access to the Adam’s site is an issue. Leyse has worked out a temporary compromise with the Minnesota Department of Transportation, which prefers to avoid access from Highway 55. Employees and restaurant patrons could make right turns into the complex from Highway 55 and right turns out onto the highway for three years following issuance of a certificate of occupancy for the building.
The compromise would give Adam’s time to negotiate with the landowner to the east for right of way for a road to connect the development to Willow Drive and then construct the road.
Leyse envisions a July 1, 2020, ground breaking and an April 2020 move-in date.
LIFT STATION FOR SEWER
Continuing with issues related to the Adam’s development, the City Council accepted a feasibility report for a regional sanitary sewer lift station that would serve not only Adam’s but also neighboring developments. The topography of the service area in the Willow Drive area north of Chippewa Road is too low for service by gravity sanitary sewers.
The council also approved drafting of plans and specifications for the project. City Engineer Jim Stremel said the documents would have a shelf life of three to five years, thus enabling the city to time construction in conjunction with building of new developments in the area.
Estimated cost of the lift station is $786,514, if crews install smaller pumps. If larger pumps are installed at first, estimated cost is $807,689.
OTHER
The City Council also:
DIRECTED city staff to draft an approval resolution for a variance requested by Dave and Angie Raskob for property at 4585 Balsam St. The variance is for exceeding maximum allowed impervious surface coverage in the Shoreland Overlay District of Lake Ardmore and Lake Independence. The Raskobs are planning to build a house.
APPROVED a request from Ken and Marquita Thurber to combine two substandard size lots at 2885 Ardmore Ave.
ACCEPTED the resignation of Rashmi Williams from the Planning Commission.
ACCEPTED the resignation of Public Works Maintenance Technician Austin Roerick.
APPOINTED Ivan Dingmann as a part-time seasonal employee to help with snow plowing until Medina can find a replacement for Roerick.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.