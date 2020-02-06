Participants in the Freeze Your Buns 5K Run/Walk Sunday, Feb. 2, stride down Hamel Road in 43 degree weather — the warmest race day ever for the 17-year-old event. The Hamel Lions, sponsors of the event, each year encourage participants to walk with dogs on leashes. This year balmy weather made it possible to for canine owners to bring their pets without fear of frozen paws. This year’s Freeze Your Buns shirt boasted University of Minnesota colors in honor of the Gopher football team’s win in the Outback Bowl. Participants and race viewers chowed down at a pancake breakfast at the Hamel Veterans of Foreign Wars clubhouse. (Photo by Bill Nord)
