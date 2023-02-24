Sunday, Jan. 29
- 12200 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Report of a stolen catalytic converter from a car that was parked in the parking lot of a grocery store. No suspects.
- A 42-year-old male was cited for violating a restraining order on the 9100 block of Oakview Lane.
Monday, Jan. 30
- 7200 block of Maplewood Drive — Officers were dispatched to a shot fired that hit the reporting party’s bedroom window and wall. Case is under investigation.
- 13300 block of Bass Lake Road — Officers were dispatched to a restaurant where an employee stole money. Case is under investigation.
- 13300 block of Maple Knoll Way — Report of a possible catalytic converter theft at an apartment complex. No suspects.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
- County Road 30 and Lawndale Lane — Officers were dispatched to a hit and run accident. One of the vehicles fled the scene. No suspects.
- 7700 block of Niagara Lane — Report of loud noises coming outside of a homeowner’s house. Officers checked the area and did not see anything suspicious.
- County Road 101 and Bass Lake Road — Officers were dispatched to help a nearby city with a hit confirmation on a stolen vehicle. Turns out the vehicle was not actually stolen and was entered incorrectly.
- A 19-year-old male was cited for giving a peace officer a false name and driving after revocation on the 13500 block of Grove Drive.
- A 34-year-old male was cited for collision with an unattended vehicle on the 16700 block of 94th Ave.
Wednesday, Feb. 1
- Elm Road and Merrimac Lane – A driver received a school bust stop arm violation form for driving through a school bus stop arm.
- 15500 block of Grove Circle — Officers were dispatched to a stolen vehicle report in the parking lot of a commercial gym. The vehicle was later recovered by Bloomington Police.
Thursday, Feb. 2
- 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — A 30-year-old male and a 43-year-old female were arrested for theft at the listed retail store.
- 16300 block of 70th Ave N- officers were dispatched to an open-door call. Turns out the door latch was broken. No signs of forced entry.
- 11200 block of Fountains Drive — Officers were dispatched to a past theft report where multiple faucets were stolen from a home improvement store. Case is under investigation.
Friday, Feb. 3
- 9400 block of Deerwood Lane — Officers were dispatched to a stolen vehicle from at Auto Service store. The vehicle was later located in a nearby jurisdiction. Case is under investigation.
- Interstate 94 and Interstate 494 — Report of a piece of plastic flying off a semi-trailer and damaging the reporting party’s vehicle. No suspects.
- 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — Two individuals were trespassed for making fraudulent returns at the listed store.
Saturday, Feb. 4
- 14900 block of 95th Place — Victim had two checking accounts opened in his name. Case is under investigation.
- 12900 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Officers were dispatched to a shoplifting incident at the listed address. Case is pending.
- 14700 block of 95th Ave. — Officers responded to a house fire whey they found smoke in the home. All occupants okay. Fire arrived and cleared officers.
Other
- During this time period there were 29 property damage traffic accidents and five property damage injury traffic accidents.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.