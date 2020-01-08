A Maple Grove man was killed Dec. 31 after the vehicle he was driving was struck by a semi on Highway 55 and County Road 101, according to Plymouth Police.

Officers responded to a crash just before 9 a.m. The semi was eastbound on Highway 55 and struck a Jeep traveling northbound on County Road 101.  

The driver of the Jeep, identified as Douglas Ray Miller, 55, of Maple Grove, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Plymouth Police are investigating the crash with the assistance of the Minnesota State Patrol.

- Compiled by Kristen Miller

