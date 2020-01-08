A Maple Grove man was killed Dec. 31 after the vehicle he was driving was struck by a semi on Highway 55 and County Road 101, according to Plymouth Police.
Officers responded to a crash just before 9 a.m. The semi was eastbound on Highway 55 and struck a Jeep traveling northbound on County Road 101.
The driver of the Jeep, identified as Douglas Ray Miller, 55, of Maple Grove, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Plymouth Police are investigating the crash with the assistance of the Minnesota State Patrol.
- Compiled by Kristen Miller
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.