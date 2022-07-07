Work is underway along a portion of Main Street in Maple Grove, as the corridor between Elm Creek Boulevard and Arbor Lakes Parkway gets a facelift.
The project consists of the reconstruction of the street with bituminous pavement, utility improvements, curbs with updated ADA facilities, sidewalks and streetscape elements. The utility improvements include rehabilitating existing hydrants and gate valves, sanitary sewer and storm sewer casting replacement and minor sewer improvements due to the realignment of the curb and gutters.
As part of the streetscape improvements, there will be expanded gathering spaces and an increase in the number of trees. An expanded gathering space is proposed mid-block on the north block (next to Arbor Lakes Parkway) with a larger pergola structure with additional seating and dining areas. The existing plaza space on the southwest corner of the north block would be expanded for more seating and event space.
The first phase of the three-phase project is nearing completion. Community and Economic Development Director Joe Hogeboom said construction in this phase has been between Elm Creek Boulevard and Market Drive. He said Market Drive is the new name of the road that connects both sides of Main Street with a stoplight by Chipotle.
The east side of this portion has been completed and construction is currently happening on the west side.
“We are also in the process of constructing a ‘right-in, right-out’ connection from the parking lot behind Max’s on Main to Arbor Lakes Parkway,” Hogeboom said. “All of this work will be wrapped up by Maple Grove Days.”
City staff has reported the first phase of construction will be complete by July 11. The roads in the area, along with parking spaces and the entrances to the businesses on Main Street, will be reopened July 13.
Construction will be taking a break for Maple Grove Days, according to Hogeboom. “The road will be completely open and functional during the weekend of the festivities,” he said. “Work will resume on the rest of the corridor (Market Drive north to Arbor Lakes Parkway), as well as the reconstruction of the plaza and walkways outside of the Main Street North (Three Squares building) immediately following Maple Grove Days.”
Up next
The second phase of the project will include the next two blocks of Main Street north of Market Drive. Construction will begin after Maple Grove Days and continue until the middle of August.
The third phase will be the reconstruction of the Main Street and Arbor Lakes Parkway intersection and the first block to the south. Construction is anticipated for mid-August to the end of September.
The same work will be continuing in these next phases. According to Hogeboom, work on the sidewalks, crosswalks, road surfacing, landscaping and public amenities for the sections will be happening.
Motorists and pedestrians in the area can still expect some minor disruptions in the area. “Detours are provided for all businesses during construction,” Hogeboom said. “All businesses will remain open and accessible throughout construction. The project will be fully completed by the middle to the end of fall.”
He also gave appreciation to those who helped plan the reconstruction project. “I would like to acknowledge the residents, the City Council, and the business community for making this project possible,” Hogeboom said. “The visioning for a revitalized Main Street started in 2020, and involved input from residents and Main Street-area businesses and stakeholders. This reinvestment has already stirred a renewed interest in the Main Street corridor, with new tenants showing interest in the area.”
People may stay up-to-date on the construction by going to the city’s website, maplegrovemn.gov, and search Main Street rehabilitation. There is an option to sign up for email notifications.
