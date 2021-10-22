A Brooklyn Park man has been sentenced in his a cast involving underage prostitution.

On Oct. 1, Bruce Pinney, 70, was sentenced to 40 days in the Hennepin County Workhouse. He will receive credit for five days already served.

He pleaded guilty to one count of prostitution-hiring/agreeing to hire an individual believing to be between the ages of 13 or 16 to engage in sexual contact in May.

According to the criminal complaint, the Maple Grove Police Department was conducting an investigation of possible electronic solicitation of minors earlier this year. “Officers placed numerous advertisements in online publications known to be used by individuals engaging in prostitution,” the complaint said.

One of those individuals responding to the ads was allegedly Pinney, who engaged in a text conversation with an undercover officer posing as a 15-year-old girl.

According to the complaint, Pinney and the undercover officer agreed on money and a time and place to meet. “[Pinney] went to a park in Maple Grove as instructed by the officer, was arrested, and was positively identified,” the complaint said. “Officer also called the phone the text messages originated from and determined it was the phone found on [Pinney.]”

In a post-Miranda statement, Pinney admitted to texting with a person who said she was 15 and he agreed to pay for sex.

Pinney will be placed on supervised probation for three years.

