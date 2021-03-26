Following are some of the incidents from the activity report for West Hennepin Public Safety, dated March 19. WHPS serves Independence and Maple Plain. The incidents below took place in Independence, unless otherwise note
Friday, March 12
In 2700 block of Valley Road, male had weakness and leg pain and was unable to stand on his own. He was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
In 6400 Block of Olstad Drive, officer responded to report that an infant cried loudly and appeared to stop breathing. When officer and EMS arrived, the baby was having a bottle, appeared to be getting plenty of oxygen and was receptive to touch. North Memorial EMS checked the baby’s vitals, and all was okay.
Saturday, March 13
In 3600 block of Ihduhapi Trail, patient was suffering from chest pain, anxiety, and general pain and was transported to the hospital.
Monday, March 15
At 2:47 p.m., vehicle crash at Pagenkopf and Independence Roads. Vehicle number one was eastbound on Pagenkopf Road when westbound vehicle number two came across the centerline. The two vehicles collided. Both vehicles were towed from the ditch. Vehicle number one was driven from the scene. Vehicle number two was towed. The roads were icy, and the crash happened on a curve.
At 3:54 p.m. in 6000 block of County Road 11, driver lost control of his vehicle and struck a mailbox. Driver spoke with the homeowner, said that she would take care of the mailbox and then left. No injuries were reported.
At 5:02 p.m. at County Road 11/Lake Haughey Road, report that a slumper was in a black vehicle that was in the ditch. Officer found the unoccupied vehicle in the ditch. Officer observed foot tracks leading from the car to the roadway. The area was checked, and no one was found.
At 9:37 p.m., crash in 9200 block of County Road 6. Vehicle number one was plowing a resident’s driveway and slid into the roadway. Vehicle number two was eastbound on County Road 6, attempted to get out of the way and collided with the plow that was attached to vehicle number one. Light damage to both vehicles occurred. No injuries were reported.
At 10:25 p.m. in 9100 block of County Road 11, driver stated that a deer was in the middle of the road. The deer scared him. He panicked and started braking. His vehicle slid into the ditch and ended up on its side. Driver was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured.
Wednesday, March 17
At 3:14 p.m., three vehicle crash in 8500 block of County Road 11. A school bus was stopped at a resident’s driveway, dropping off kids. Vehicles number three and two were stopped in traffic behind the bus. Vehicle number one collided with the rear end of vehicle number two, which then collided with vehicle number three. Driver of vehicle number one stated that she looked down to pick something up and did not realize that the cars ahead of her had stopped. Driver of vehicle number one was issued a citation for failure to drive with due care. Williams Towing towed all three vehicles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.