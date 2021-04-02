Following are some of the incidents from the activity report for West Hennepin Public Safety, dated March 26. WHPS serves Independence and Maple Plain. The incidents below took place in Independence, unless otherwise noted.
Friday, March 19
At Highway 12/County Line Road, a 30 year old female from Maple Plain was driving eastbound on Highway 12. She drove her vehicle up on the cement median and struck several signs. She admitted she was not paying attention while driving. She submitted a preliminary breath test that resulted in a .16 breath alcohol content reading. She was arrested for third degree DWI and released to a sober person.
Saturday, March 20
At 7:53 p.m. at County Line and Nelson Roads, caller reported that a driver on Nelson Road was opening a mailbox. As caller approached, the vehicle high beams were turned on and the male occupant flipped off the caller. Caller followed the vehicle onto Highway 12 and then called the police. Officer checked the area and found mailboxes opened, but mail was inside. It is unknown whether or not a theft occurred.
Tuesday, March 23
In 6800 block of Rachel Ridge Court, female felt like she was going to pass out. Loretto Fire Department assisted and North Memorial EMS took over care of the female. North Memorial EMS advised officer and Loretto Fire that they could leave. Whether or not she was transported to the hospital is unknown.
At 3675 Ihduhapi Trail, officer and Loretto Fire Department assisted a male who was having a seizure. North Memorial EMS arrived, evaluated the male, and took over care. North Memorial EMS told officer and LFD that it was okay to clear the scene. It is unknown whether or not the male was transported to a hospital.
At 7:50 p.m. at Copeland Road/County Road 6, officers attempted to stop a vehicle traveling 66 miles per hour in a 50 miles per hour zone and at speeds up to 100 miles per hour. Vehicle stopped after spinning out in the middle of the road on the rain covered roads. Pursuit lasted approximately six miles. The 27-year-old male driver from St. Paul was arrested, transported, and booked into Hennepin County Jail. He was charged with felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Wednesday, March 24
In 9000 block of Highway 12, vehicle drove through the extended school bus stop arm while red lights on the bus were flashing. Violation was caught on camera and is under review for police to follow up and cite the driver.
In 500 block of County Road 110, vehicle parked in a church parking lot was found to be a stolen vehicle from the Minneapolis St. Paul Airport. Key was inside on the floorboard; radio face plate and spare tire were missing. A water bottle and small bag and blanket were in the rear of the vehicle. Vehicle as towed and MSP Airport was advised of the recovery.
In 3600 block of Ihduhapi Trail, client with psychotic outbursts was hitting a television set, hitting himself, and having severe mood swings. When officer arrived, the client was calm and in his room. He had not taken his meds for a couple days, was not feeling like himself and wanted to go to the hospital. North Memorial EMS transported him to the hospital.
