Following are some of the incidents from the activity report for West Hennepin Public Safety. WHPS serves Independence and Maple Plain. The incidents below took place in Independence, unless otherwise noted.
Friday, Jan. 8
Vehicle crash in 2900 block of Island Drive. Vehicle number two, a small garbage truck, was backing down the road. Driver did not see vehicle number one on the roadway. Driver of vehicle number one stated she could not back up fast enough to prevent vehicle number two from colliding with her vehicle. Vehicle number one sustained damage to the front grill/hood area.
Saturday, Jan. 9
At Lake Independence, officers, Water Patrol, Maple Plain and Loretto Fire Departments and North Memorial EMS responded to report of a victim having a seizure. He was unconscious. MPFD located the victim and transported him and his wife by snowmobile for North Memorial EMS to transport.
In 3200 block of Ihduhapi Trail, vehicle was parked on YMCA private property. To access the lake to fish, the motorist had used the YMCA private road that was chained and had a sign to keep out. A warning notice was put on the truck advising that it was on private property, and it cannot be parked there.
In 5600 block of County Road 11, vehicle did a U-turn, and the front tire dropped down into the ditch. Officer and resident shoveled out the front end of car and pushed it out.
Sunday, Jan. 10
At 12:58 a.m. at Highway 12/Copeland Road, officer stopped vehicle for traveling 64 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone. The vehicle swerved towards the centerline and slowed down. A 38-year-old male from Waverly submitted a preliminary breath test that resulted in a reading of a .25 breath alcohol concentration. He was arrested, transported, and booked into Hennepin County Jail for third degree DWI.
Monday, Jan. 11
In 2600 block of County Road 90, victim reported ex-boyfriend had been calling, texting, e-mailing and posting private photos of her on Facebook and Instagram. He was told not to contact her. Victim was in the process of filling out a harassment restraining order.
In 9400 block of Highway 12, school bus stop arm violation was video recorded. Officer spoke with the juvenile driver and his parents about his violation. Juvenile stated he was not on his phone, was following a GPS to get to work. Juvenile had his license for less than three months. Officer educated him on his provisional driver’s license status, tickets, driving without distractions.
At 9:55 p.m. at County Road 11/Lake Sarah Road, passenger in a vehicle driven by his friend sucker punched the driver and caused great pain and a bloody nose. Driver and passenger exited the vehicle. Both were bloodied and fighting in the ditch. A 29-year-old male from Rogers submitted a preliminary breath test resulting in a reading of a .23 breath alcohol concentration. He was arrested, transported, and booked into Hennepin County Jail for second degree DWI.
Friday, Jan. 15
At 4:59 a.m. at County Roads 6 and 92, caller reported that a male was standing on the side of the road. Male from Wisconsin took an Uber to Watertown, could not get one back into Minneapolis and decided to walk. Officer transported him to Maple Plain so he could attempt to contact a ride.
Caller from Sorrento, Florida reported that she had put $500 as a down payment for a horse she was told was in Independence. After she paid to reserve the horse, communication with the seller stopped. Caller was advised to make a report with Federal Trade Commission.
Saturday, Jan. 16
At 4:50 p.m. in 4000 block of County Road 92, two juveniles were snowmobiling, and one snowmobile was jammed into a wire fence. There was no damage. Officer assisted in pulling the machine out backwards.
In 3700 block of Independence Road, vehicle was north bound on Independence Road. Driver drove her vehicle off the road in attempt to avoid a collision with a car that backed out of a driveway in front of her vehicle. Vehicles did not have contact.
Monday, Jan. 18
At 3675 Ihduhapi Trail. Vinland driver picked up a 45 year old male at his residence in Rochester. While he was being checked in at Vinland, he was found to be intoxicated. His preliminary breath test resulted in a .289% breath alcohol content reading. Male stated his state of intoxication is normal for him. Vinland transported him to Mission Detox.
Tuesday, Jan. 19
At County Roads 11 and 90, a 56-year-old male from Delano submitted a preliminary breath test that resulted in .31 breath alcohol concentration reading. He was arrested, transported, and booked into Hennepin County Jail for third degree DWI.
In 4200 block of Woodhill Drive, report of a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order violation. Case is under investigation for DANCO charges.
Wednesday, Jan. 20
In 5800 block of Pagenkopf Road, resident received a letter from the Hennepin County Unemployment Office indicating that he had applied for benefits. He had not applied for benefits and advised the unemployment office that he did not apply. He was instructed to report the incident to the police and obtain a case number. Police would resolve the issue. Officer advised resident to monitor his credit.
In 9400 block of Highway 12, Stahlke bus driver reported that an eastbound vehicle on Highway 12 drove through the school bus extended red flashing stop sign.
