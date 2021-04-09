Following are some of the incidents from the activity report for West Hennepin Public Safety, dated April 2. WHPS serves Independence and Maple Plain. The incidents below took place in Independence, unless otherwise noted.
Friday, March 26
In 2700 block of County Road 92, vehicle was parked on the shoulder of the road for over a day. Vehicle owner was contacted. The car belonged to his daughter. The car had a flat tire and would be removed.
In 2200 block of South Lake Sarah Drive, a windrow of leaves along the property roadway started on fire. A mower most likely started the fire, because the caretaker was mowing and cleaning around trees. Maple Plain Fire Department extinguished the fire.
At 8:22 p.m. at Baker Park Road/Highway 12, traffic light signal was red. A vehicle traveling eastbound on Highway 12 entered the intersection. The vehicle accelerated rapidly and reached 71 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone. Vehicle reached speeds up to 120 miles per hour and passed numerous cars on the shoulder while traveling over 100 miles per hour. Officer lost view of the vehicle and stopped the pursuit. Minnetonka Police located the fleeing vehicle, which struck two spike strips. Vehicle crashed into two vehicles and an MTC bus. The driver, a 32-year-old male from Minneapolis, exited the vehicle through the sunroof. He was arrested, transported, and booked into Hennepin County Jail. He was charged with felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Saturday, March 27
At Highway 12/Valley Road, caller witnessed a tree falling and thought it struck a trailer being pulled by a truck. However, the truck did not stop. The tree was removed from the roadway because it was partially blocking the lane of traffic.
Monday, March 29
At County Road 90/Highway 12, a “road work ahead” sign blew over and was partially in the eastbound lane of Highway 12/County Road 90. Officer removed the sign from the roadway and placed it in the ditch. Construction crew was notified about the status of their sign.
In 120 block of County Road 19, report of a large brush fire, 100 yards long by 8 feet wide. Active flames were six to seven feet high. Maple Plain Fire Department extinguished the fire. Source of the fire was a tree arcing in the power lines.
Tuesday, March 30
At County Road 11/Lake Haughey Road, couch was dumped in the ditch. Hennepin County Maintenance was notified to pick up a love seat that the owners no longer loved.
In 700 block of Kuntz Drive, resident reported that someone opened a bank debit card in her name, and she received the card in the mail. Resident contacted her bank. The bank stated that she is not out any money, and it would cancel the card. Resident was advised to check the FTC.gov website for more information on how to protect herself against identity theft. She also was advised to check whether any other cards have been opened in her name.
