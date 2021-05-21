Following are some of the incidents from the activity report for West Hennepin Public Safety, dated May 14. WHPS serves Independence and Maple Plain. The incidents below took place in Independence, unless otherwise noted.
Friday, May 7
Vehicle crash in 7800 block of County Road 6. Vehicles number one and two both were eastbound on County Road 6. Vehicle number two missed its turn onto County Road 92 N, pulled onto the shoulder and made an illegal U-turn. In doing so, it collided with the passenger side of vehicle number one, caused damage on the entire side of vehicle number one and knocked vehicle number one’s camper off of its frame. Driver of vehicle number two was cited for failure to drive with due care. Camper and what was left of it were towed.
On County Road 92, a male reported parking at Luce Line and running on the trail. On the drive home he noticed that his car was running rough and loud. He brought it in for an oil change and was told someone had cut and removed part of his catalytic converter. Estimated cost to replace it is $700 to $1,000.
Saturday, May 8
In 3600 block of Ihduhapi Trail, report of patient having chest pain. Officer assessed patient who seemed to being going through narcotics withdrawal. He was transported to a hospital.
In 9400 block of Highway 12, officers were dispatched to a residence for report of an all terrain vehicle trailer and vehicle theft. Case is under investigation.
Sunday, May 9
In 2900 block of Becker Road, report of two missing children. The children were found playing in a small room in the basement of their home.
Monday, May 10
In 9400 block of Highway 12, vehicle drove through the school bus stop arm while the red lights on the bus were flashing, and the stop arm was extended. The violation was caught on camera and is being followed up in order to cite the driver.
Tuesday, May 11
In 3000 block of Copeland Road, a homeowner was burning leaves when the fire got out of control. She had put it out when officers and Delano Fire Department arrived. Delano Fire saturated the area for good measure.
Wednesday, May 12
In 5800 block of Drake Drive, a resident called to report that a neighbor was harassing her employees. The neighbor was called and spoken to.
In 3600 block of Ihduhapi Trail, officers responded to report of a person having diabetic issues. North Ambulance and Loretto Fire Department also responded. Patient was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Thursday, May 13
In 3200 block of Brei Kessel Road, resident received a call. Caller said they were from Publishers Clearing House. Caller said resident had won money and a car. Caller needed personal information and would call back with further instructions. They never did. Resident realized it was a scam call. He had not given out bank account info and immediately took steps to protect himself. He contacted his banks and put a freeze on his accounts. He contacted ftc.gov and created a complaint on this scam. Resident also will monitor his credit reports.
Vehicle crash in 9100 block of Highway 12. Vehicle number two was slowing for traffic in front of vehicle number one. Driver of vehicle number one did not realize vehicle number two was slowing, braked, swerved and was unable to avoid a collision with the rear of vehicle number two. Driver of vehicle number one was cited for failure to drive with due care. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. No injuries were reported.
In 4200 block of Wood Hill Drive, resident reported that someone filed for unemployment insurance in her name. She had not applied for unemployment. Resident spoke to Minnesota Unemployment who told her to file a police report. Resident was advised to monitor her credit reports and directed to FTC.gov for further info on fraud and identity theft.
Vehicle crash in 5200 block of Highway 12. Vehicle pulling out of a driveway to go westbound on Highway 12 pulled into the center turn lane and stopped for an eastbound vehicle that was in the center turn lane to turn north. The two vehicles collided on the highway. No injuries were reported.
