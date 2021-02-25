Following are some of the incidents from the activity report for West Hennepin Public Safety, dated Feb. 22. WHPS serves Independence and Maple Plain. The incidents below took place in Independence, unless otherwise noted.
Friday, Feb. 5
In 6500 block of Highway 12, motorist reported that she was westbound on Highway 12 when her vehicle drifted onto the shoulder. Her vehicle was sucked into the ditch, clipped the Highway 12 sign and broke off one sign leg. Her vehicle continued in the ditch and struck the mailbox for Mobile Marine Services. Officer provided motorist insurance info to Minnesota Department of Transportation and Mobile Marine, owners of damaged signs.
Saturday, Feb. 6
At 8:08 a.m. in 7400 block of Highway 12, report of stranded vehicle occupied by motorists. Officer located the vehicle. Driver and passenger had been en route to work when their vehicle ran out of gas. They did not have cash or credit cards to purchase fuel. Due to temperature of -9 degrees, officer filled a three-gallon gas can and emptied it into their vehicle. Vehicle started up, and the driver and passenger were very thankful for the office assistance.
At 6:23 p.m. in 6200 block of Highway 12, officers responded to business alarm, found the yard gate open and a male by a vehicle. Male claimed he was an employee and refused to provide ID. New business owner and manager arrived and spoke with the officers.
Sunday, Feb. 7
At 2:03 a.m. in 6000 block of Wood Hill Lane, resident reported that at 2 a.m. a vehicle was driven down his driveway. The vehicle turned around and backed into his vehicle. The driver stated he was lost and thought the driveway was a cut across road. His girlfriend lives in the area. Driver is being investigated for possible violation of ex-girlfriend’s Harassment Restraining Order.
Tuesday, Feb. 9
At Vinland Center, 3675 Ihduhapi Trail, staff reported that a male client, possibly on methamphetamines, was acting aggressively and damaging things. He was transported to Golden Valley and released to girlfriend.
Thursday, Feb. 11
In 4700 block of Townline Road, driver was cited for passing school bus in a no passing zone. The bus was picking up children. Its stop arm was out and all of its red lights were flashing.
Friday, Feb. 12
In 500 block of Nelson Road, an officer responded to report of a vehicle in the ditch. Officer found the driver, a 28-year-old male from Spring Park, to be impaired and brought him to the police department. There a search warrant was obtained for a blood sample. Male was booked for second degree DWI and transported to Hennepin County Jail. Charges are pending urine sample results.
Wednesday, Feb. 17
In 6200 block of Highway 12, a male reported that someone broke into his storage locker. Police responded and observed that other units might have been broken into. Surveillance footage was reviewed. Case is under investigation.
In 9400 block of Highway 12, two vehicles drove through the school bus stop arm while red lights were flashing and children were outside of the bus. Both vehicles are under investigation.
Thursday, Feb. 18
In 3600 block of Ihduhapi Trail, police responded to call about a male who has a history of seizures, had one the night before and felt another coming on. He was transported by North Ambulance to Hennepin County Medical Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.