Following are some of the incidents from the activity report for West Hennepin Public Safety, dated Feb. 5. WHPS serves Independence and Maple Plain. The incidents below took place in Independence, unless otherwise noted.
Friday, Jan. 29
At Vinland Center, 3675 Ihduhapi Trail, male client had symptoms of alcohol withdrawal. He was nauseous and shaking. North Memorial EMS transported him to the hospital.
In 4000 block of Windmill Drive, State of Minnesota Unemployment Insurance reported to caller’s employer that he had applied for unemployment benefits. Caller had not filed claim to unemployment and no benefits had been distributed. State of Minnesota was assisting with the fraudulent claim.
Saturday, Jan. 30
At Kuntz Drive and Luce Line, motorist pulled off the road to use the Luce Line trail system, and vehicle got stuck halfway into the ditch. Officer gave phone numbers of local towing companies to call for a tow.
Monday, Feb. 1
At 3:17 p.m. on Jan. 29, in 7800 block of Highway 12, a black BMW drove without stopping through the extended stop arm of a school bus that had red flashing lights. School bus camera captured the license plate number. Charges are pending contact with the driver.
Tuesday, Feb. 2
In 6100 block of Main Street, a vehicle was left in the snowbank and partially blocking a driveway. The vehicle smelled of marijuana, and a metal marijuana grinder was found inside. Officer located driver, who admitted to driving the vehicle and owning the grinder. He was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.
