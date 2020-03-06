Following are some of the incidents from the activity report for West Hennepin Public Safety, dated Feb. 28. WHPS serves Independence and Maple Plain. The incidents below took place in Independence, unless otherwise noted.
Friday, Feb. 21
At 4:51 p.m. at County Road 110/Moline Road, driver said he fell asleep behind the wheel. He drove off the road and side swiped an electrical pole in the ditch. Driver said he was uninjured. Officer found no signs of impairment or mental confusion. Driver’s wife responded and picked him up. Vehicle had substantial damage and was towed from the ditch.
On the 6000 block of County Road 6, officer stopped to assist a driver whose vehicle was stopped on the roadside. He was looking at the back tires of his vehicle. Driver thought a back tire was low on air, and he was going to the nearest gas station to add air.
At 8 p.m. in 5800 block of Drake Drive, officer responded to a call of an unwanted person, a 36-year-old male from Eden Prairie. His vehicle had been driven off the driveway and was stuck in the snow. Officer smelled an odor of alcohol. The driver agreed to take a breath test which resulted in a .14 breath alcohol concentration reading. He was arrested, transported and booked in Hennepin County Jail for third degree DWI, driving after revocation of license and open bottle in vehicle.
Monday, Feb. 24
On the 5200 block of Lake Sarah Heights Drive, female felt ill and was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
On the 4500 block of Shady Beach Circle, resident reported that her 2-year-old had locked the doors of her vehicle, and the keys were inside. The child was not inside the car. Officer unlocked the vehicle.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
At Vinland Center, 3675 Ihduhapi Trail, male patient with a heart attack history complained of chest pain, weakness and nausea. North Memorial EMS rendered care and transported the male to the hospital.
On the 9200 block of Highway 12, report that someone entered the house and stole a tent, power tools, ice fishing poles, ice fishing and electronics. Officer found no forced entry into the residence. Case is under investigation.
Thursday, Feb. 27
On the 5600 block of Lake Sarah Heights Drive, female was ill and unable to get up. Loretto Fire Department rendered care to the female. North Memorial EMS transported her to the hospital.
At 5:39 p.m. at County Roads 6 and 110, officer was dispatched to a complaint that a vehicle was weaving all over the road. Officer located the vehicle and observed similar driving conduct. Driver, a 55-year-old female from Maple Plain, showed signs of impairment and admitted to consuming alcohol. She failed a preliminary breath test and was placed under arrest. She refused to contact an attorney and refused to provide a breath sample. She was arrested and transported to Hennepin County Jail for third degree DWI – refusal to take breath test.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.