Friday, Feb. 14
At 9:43 a.m., at Copeland Rd / CR 6. Vehicle 1 was eastbound on CR 6, approaching Copeland Road. Vehicle 2 was northbound on Copeland Road and began crossing CR 6 to continue northbound, not yielding right of way to Vehicle 1. Vehicle 1 went in the ditch to avoid a collision. Vehicle 1 sustained damage from going in the ditch but the driver was not injured. Vehicle 2 was reported continuing northbound Copeland Road. Vehicle 1 was towed from the scene.
Saturday, Feb. 15
At 9:30 a.m., Nelson Road. A call was received of a 4-year-old who’d hit his head and sustained a bloody nose, a swollen left eye and cut under his left eye. He was able to respond to questions but began to appear tired and admitted to wanting to take a nap. He was transported to Children’s Hospital.
Monday, Feb. 17
1:23 p.m., Turner Rd, Independence. A report was taken from a resident who discovered a fraudulent Sprint account created in his name. He’d also received a letter from Sprint stating he owes $3,000. The resident checked his credit and did not see any other fraudulent accounts. Case is under investigation.
At 9:32 p.m., 9000 block Hwy 12. Officers and Delano Fire responded to a possible house fire. Upon arrival smoke could be seen coming from the house. The tenant advised it began coming from wall outlets near an actively burning wood stove. The fire was extinguished. It’s believed the cause was the wood burning stove and/or the chimney being faulty. The tenant made contact with the homeowner regarding securing the house and he was put in touch with the Red Cross for housing in the interim.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
At 4:19 pm, CR 11/90, Independence. An officer came across two eastbound vehicles pulled off on the side of the road. Both drivers stated Vehicle 1 was slowing to stop at the intersection when Vehicle 2 came up behind Vehicle 1 too fast to slow down and stop and rear-ended Vehicle 1. The roads were snow & ice covered. Minor damage to both vehicles, no injuries.
At 7:30 pm, 6000 block Hwy 12, Independence. Police were dispatched to a one vehicle crash. The officer found the vehicle off the road in the snow with heavy front-end damage and the driver was standing outside. In speaking with the driver, a strong odor of alcohol was detected. He admitted drinking and driving but was not injured. SFST’s showed signs of impairment and his PBT resulted in .21. A 33-year-old male of Delano, was arrested for DWI and transported to West Hennepin. He submitted to a breath test resulting in .20 BAC, was fingerprinted, photographed and booked into Hennepin County Jail under probable cause for 3rd Degree DWI.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
At the 3700 block CR 92, Independence. A driver called in to report that they’d struck on owl and observed it in the ditch, still alive. An officer responded to the area but was unable to locate it.
Thursday, Feb. 20
At 9:59 pm, 4000 block CR 92, Independence. Police responded to a local business/ residence address where an unwanted client was refusing to leave without her horses and other personal property. The officer was able to get the client to agree to come back during normal business hours.
