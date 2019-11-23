Independence Mayor Marvin Johnson faced a decision this summer. Should he file papers to run for another four-year term, or should he retire after serving for 40 years as mayor, three years as a City Councilor and three years as a Planning Commissioner?
“Everyone said keep at it,” Johnson said, so, at age 84, he decided to run again. He was unopposed on the ballot, and voters re-elected him on Nov. 5. He has served in Independence government since he was 38.
This same scenario happens during every mayoral election year, he said. “People say ‘you’ve got to keep running.’ They are happy the way things are. So I keep at it. I haven’t burnt out yet.”
His concern about what happens in his city has kept him interested in serving as mayor. “At any given point, I and the City Council are working on things for the future,” Johnson said.
His current concern is traffic safety along Highway 12. Some safety projects have come to fruition and more are in the works. “It takes a long time,” he said.
Other projects that have held his interest include construction of Independence Hall. All Independence city buildings have been constructed since Johnson began serving in city government. He also was involved in establishing the Delano Senior Center at its original location and moving it to its new location at Delano City Hall.
When Johnson was a City Council member, Independence reached another milestone. Independence and Maple Plain signed a joint powers agreement to form the West Hennepin Public Safety police department, headquartered now at Independence City Hall.
During his 46 years in Independence government, Johnson has branched out beyond city borders. He has served on numerous committees and boards for Hennepin County, the Metropolitan Council, Metro Cities, League of Minnesota Cities, National League of Cities and the Minnesota Farm Bureau.
Johnson is a farmer on a family sesquicentennial farm, Hilltop Farm, dating back to 1864. He tells people he has been here for 155 years and “is remarkably well preserved.” The oldest of eight Johnson children, he has been responsible for the farm for all his adult years.
The farm has 550 acres of good cropland and has continued to be in the hands of Johnson family members, one way or another. Some of the land is rented out to corn and soybean growers. Johnson has handled the beef cow/calf operation plus the hay crop, and he is still at it.
He is a graduate of Orono High School and the University of Minnesota School of Agriculture. He served as a stenographer in the U.S. Army Artillery from 1958 to 1960.
Johnson was asked how Independence has changed during his 46 years in city government. A “dramatic change” is the shift from dairy farm to horse operations. He thinks that not a single dairy cow is chewing cud in Independence.
The city “has gone horsey,” he said. The Shriners have their horse barn in Independence, the Twin Cities Polo Club has its polo field in the city and people are building horse arenas for their own personal use.
Also, Independence has doubled in population from 1,800 to 3,750. Much of the population is bunched around the lakes in eastern Independence.
A memory that stands out for Johnson is a four-year period in which some people on the City Council were taking issue vociferously with what was happening in Independence. People turned out “en masse to watch the shenanigans” at City Council meetings. He managed to hold things together until the voters turned out the old City Council and voted in a new one.
Johnson said one reason he has been re-elected numerous times as mayor is the fact that he hasn’t picked fights. He lets people speak and doesn’t argue. He helps keep the calm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.