A female bicyclist suffered serious injuries in a May 6 crash on Highway 12 at County Road 90 in Independence.
At approximately 5:46 p.m., West Hennepin Public Safety Department responded to a report of a personal injury crash involving a female bicyclist being struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival an officer located the injured bicyclist and began treating her for serious injuries.
Maple Plain Fire Department and several other police agencies responded to assist and close Highway 12 so that North Memorial Air Care could land at the scene and transport Smith to the hospital.
Preliminary investigation indicates the 55-year-old Plymouth woman was riding her bicycle north on County Road 90, police said. As she approached the stop sign for Highway 12, she continued riding north. She did not stop at the stop sign as she crossed Highway 12. She crossed in front of a vehicle that was westbound on Highway 12 vehicle. The driver of the vehicle told police that the bicyclist unexpectedly crossed in front of her vehicle on Highway 12 at County Road 90. She was unable to avoid striking the bicyclist and stopped at the scene to render aid and call 911.
West Hennepin Public Safety Department is investigating the crash and the Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the reconstruction. West Hennepin Public Safety Department officers were assisted by reserve officers, Maple Plain Fire Department, Medina Police, Minnesota State Patrol, Three Rivers Park Police and North Memorial Air Care. Highway 12 was closed for approximately 2.5 hours.
