At about 7:16 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, a bicyclist was riding eastbound on the right shoulder of County Road 6 in Independence near Copeland Road when the rider was struck and injured by a passing vehicle. The motorist fled the scene without stopping, police said.
West Hennepin Public Safety, as of Monday, June 15, sought assistance from the public in locating the suspect vehicle.
Police believe the suspect vehicle is a 2007 or older Chevrolet Express or GMC Savanna van, unknown color. The suspect vehicle struck the bicyclist while also traveling eastbound on County Road 6. During the accident the passenger side mirror broke off the suspect vehicle.
If you have information about a vehicle matching the description with a missing passenger side mirror, please contact WHPS at 763-479-0500.
