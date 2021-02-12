Elizabeth Ann Harrison, 42, of Hanover, was sentenced on Jan. 22 for misdemeanor fourth degree DWI to 90 days jail, $300 fine; 90 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, complete a chemical education class, attend Awareness Panel for Impaired Drivers, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Tyler Dee Jacobson, 31, of Rockford, was sentenced on Jan. 29 for felony controlled substance crime in the fifth degree to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 88 days jail, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, provide DNA sample, complete cognitive skill program, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
