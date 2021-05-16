At its May 4 meeting, the Hanover City Council was visited by Wright County Commissioner Mary Wetter
The council also discussed multiple actions on the expansion of the BridgeWater at Hanover facility.
COMMISSIONER MARY WETTER
Commissioner Wetter is making her rounds to local city governments, and shared a bit about herself and her priorities with the council. Wetter recently finished radiation and is adjusting back to “normal” life, as she was diagnosed with breast cancer just two weeks before the election last year.
Wetter has worked in healthcare, helped her husband on the farm, and more, and ultimately ran for commissioner because she was frustrated about how the County Board was allocating its funds. Specifically, she did not understand the need for the extensive, newly built government center.
Wetter said she was surprised she won, since she avoided knocking doors and other campaigning methods due to the pandemic. Alas, she is extremely grateful to be serving the residents of Hanover and beyond, and is dedicated to their wellbeing.
She also said that she recently toured this new government center, and upon visiting expressed confusion with why there was a dentist office there. However, she learned that there are not many dentists who accept Medicaid, leaving many people unprotected.
“I was against it since the beginning, because governments shouldn’t be competing with business, but when I found out … it is something that had to be done,” she said.
The council also asked her about the Wright County Economic Development Authority (EDA) and its function, and Wetter explained that if they do opt in, the city would be a participant for five years. Later in the meeting, the council approved to opt into the EDA.
Lastly, Wetter brought up the possibility of expanding broadband in the county, but that the board has not yet received adequate funding to make an executive decision. She encouraged folks interested in broadband to test their own internet speeds at mnruralbroadbandcoalition.com/speedtest.
The council thanked Wetter for her time, and said they look forward to working with her during her tenure.
BRIDGEWATER AT HANOVER
As discussed at its April 20 meeting, the council has been reviewing plans for the expansion of the BridgeWater at Hanover facility in the Bridges at Hanover neighborhood. The conditional use permit and planned unit developed plans had been tabled at this previous meeting, as the council had remaining concerns regarding light pollution and the parking lot.
Since this last discussion, multiple adjustments have been made by the developer to ease neighbor concerns. The exterior lighting will be motion sensor overnight, and the parking lot has been changed to a one-way, angled design to cut down on headlight complaints.
There was also an amendment to the clause regarding emergency services at the site, as both the developer and neighbors hope to minimize the amount of emergency calls with lights, sirens and the full gambit.
The council ultimately approved the permit and development plans.
OTHER
BEGAN the 2021 Street Improvement Project, as City Engineer Nick Preisler said they had executed the mill and overlay with success.
APPROVED a variance for the lot at 283 River Road.
DISCUSSED plague designs for the Hanover City Cemetery.
