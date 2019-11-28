The Hanover City Council discussed the next steps to reconstruct 15th Street, the border with St. Michael, to a 10-ton road for gravel hauling.
The council also heard about a Crow River Historic Bridge lighting proposal, and reviewed the final 2020 budget.
FEHN MINING
In other news, City Planner Cindy Nation updated the council about Fehn Mining’s Interim Use Permit (IUP) for the Mahler Aggregate Mine site at 15th Street just west of the Crow River.
The project is an expansion of an existing mining operation initially approved by the city under an IUP issued to Mahler Enterprises, LLC for a 37-acre parcel in 2006. The IUP was originally scheduled to expire Dec. 31, 2012. The Hanover City Council amended the IUP in 2011, 2018, and 2019 with time extensions. The current IUP will now expire Dec. 31, 2019.
Fehn Companies (or associated entity) is in process of acquiring additional adjacent properties resulting in a combined total property area of 184.9 acres, and proposes to expand the existing gravel mine from 25 acres up to 155 acres. Expansion of the existing aggregate mine will be phased over 15 to 20 years, depending on the demand for aggregate and market conditions.
Nash said 15th Street, which is the border between St. Michael to the north and Hanover to the south, does not meet 10-ton road standards and is the shortest potential collector road between the proposed expanded mine and County Rd. 19.
“The road is in poor condition,” Nash noted in her memo. “Maintenance recommendations in the Pavement Management Report for a road with a ‘poor’ rating would be for a full reconstruct.”
As part of the mine permit, Nash said the council will need to make determinations about the road. She estimated that improvements would cost $200,000 to undertake a reclamation of the existing bituminous and repaving.
“This would enable a lower cost alternative to be implemented as compared to a full reconstruct in order to delay the full reconstruct to a time frame that would be anticipated to be after the completion of mining activities on the site,” Nash said.
The applicant has been paying haul fees to the city since the mine was originally opened. Fehn is proposing the city contribute $100,000 from the balance in the Mahler Pit – 15th Street Improvement Fund toward the cost of the reclaim/repave project. The applicant would then fund the remaining estimated $100,000 with a request that construction cost be repaid as additional haul fees are remitted to the city.
“Hanover staff has consulted with St. Michael staff, who have indicated that they do not have a desire or need to make improvements to 15th Street at this time, particularly if the road will experience continued heavy mining traffic,” Nash said.
She cited the three following topics:
1. Determine whether or not improvements to 15th Street are necessary based on the existing condition and ordinance requirements.
Staff Notes: The road doesn’t meet a 10-ton standard and is rated in poor condition in the Pavement Management Report.
2. If improvements are needed, provide direction to the City Engineer as to the scope of improvements needed to make this road safe and usable for the next 20-plus years. In particular, is it acceptable to improve to a 10-ton standard with a design for the road similar to its current condition, or is it necessary to also install to provide separation between heavy truck traffic and pedestrians/bicyclists.
Staff notes: Depending on the council’s determination, the City Engineer may need to complete additional research to determine if there is sufficient right of way to install a trail in this corridor.
3. Depending on the preliminary determinations in 1 and 2 above, a Council preliminary determination on whether or not it would be willing to consider contributing funds from the Mahler Pit - 15th Street Improvement Fund.
Staff Notes: The Mahler Pit – 15th Street Improvement Fund has been increasing over the years with contributions for Haul Fees made based on the amount of aggregate removed from the Mahler mine as per the IUP Agreement from 2006.
The council’s direction is favorable for the project. “The next step is for the Planning Commission to review the IUP from a conditions standpoint,” City Administrator Brian Hagen later said. “We’ll continue to review the process.”
Hagen estimated the work to begin in spring. “We don’t want this to stretch out too long,” he said.
BRIDGE LIGHTING
In further matters, the council heard of a proposal for a Hanover resident to donate considerable money — through the Hanover Historical Society — towards new decorative lighting for the Historic Crow River Bridge.
Such lighting would allow changing of colors. “They’ve been working with the Park Board for about eight months, and the board generally supported and recommended accepting the donation.”
More from the project is expected in early 2020.
BUDGET
In other news, the council reviewed the first draft of the final 2020 budget.
City Administrator Hagen told the council that he made changes to the preliminary levy resulting in an approximate $3,000 decrease from the levy due to operational adjustments.
The final budget will be approved at the annual Truth in Taxation hearing Tuesday, Dec. 3. The 2020 tax levy is now proposed at $1,786,674, a $139,668 increase from last year, or about an 8% increase.
In other action, the council:
DISCUSSED proceeds generated from lawful charitable gambling. The city keeps 10% of the proceeds to fund city programs like Reading in the Park and Concerts in the Park, and the City Council prefers to keep that allotment.
DISCUSSED the 2020 fee schedule, which will be approved via an ordinance at the council’s Dec. 17 meeting. The fees include money for renting “niches” at the new Hanover Cemetery columbarium (a building where funeral urns are buried). Niches are the individual dedicated plaque memorials to loved ones.
