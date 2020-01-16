Before any approvals are made, the Hanover City Council wants a mining company to bring 15th Street to a 10-ton road, require turn lanes and add a trail.
The council also made annual appointments, including a change in the fire department positions, and agreed to set up twice monthly coffee sessions for residents to meet council members in an informal setting.
MINING EXPANSION
Fehn Companies (or associated entity) is in the process of acquiring additional adjacent properties resulting in a combined total property area of 184.9 acres, and proposes to expand the existing gravel mine from 25 acres up to 155 acres.
Fehn said the 130-acre mining expansion area is mostly cropland that has been under agricultural use for decades. The eastern boundary of the property abuts the Crow River. “Land adjacent to the Crow River will remain unchanged and includes areas of floodplain, natural vegetation, and wetlands,” Fehn said in a letter to the city. “No mining excavation or stockpiling of materials will occur in the floodplain or shoreland area.”
The company said expansion of the existing aggregate mine will be phased over 15 to 20 years, depending on the demand for aggregate and market conditions.
“All phases of mining will ultimately cover up to 155 acres” Fehn said. “Each of five phases will cover about 25 to 40 acres. The number of phases and mining pace will be determined by market demand for mining materials.”
City Planner Cindy Nash told the council that costs associated with adding a left turn land and bituminous trail along 15th Street are approximately $323,000.
“The council ultimately directed the condition related to 15th Street to require a 10-ton road, so the applicant would do a project to bring up the quality of the road,” City Administrator Brian Hagen later said.
Hagen also said Fehn wants to allow Saturday operations (which would require a zoning variance or text amendment).
“We are tentatively planning for Feb. 4 consideration of the permit,” Hagen said. “Fehn will look at what this means for them, and we’ll have a follow-up conversation, but it’s pretty well set what the council would look at for various conditions.”
FIRE APPOINTMENTS
In other news, the council approved 2020 appointments, including a change to the fire department officers.
The city eliminated the Captain 4 position and added a Lieutenant 3 position.
Duties will be spread for more sharing, like with training.
The Fire Chief is Dave Malewicki. Toby Hines will be reappointed assistant chief. Captain 1 is Ken Warpula. Adam Lange is appointed Captain 2. Tony Wichgram is Captain 3. Lieutenants include George Diaz, Bob Waldorf and Brett Stanley.
COFFEE WITH COUNCIL
In other news, the council discussed “Coffee with the Council.”
Members agreed to make one or more councilors available twice per month for residents to come in and have an informal chat about any topics they might have.
“Ultimately we’ll have a couple times per month in an informal setting where residents can meet with a city councilor or two, there would be no quorum (council majority present), just sharing and gathering,” administrator Hagen said.
One of the coffee times would be in the morning, and the other in the evening. The council agreed to try the coffee sessions for three months, then to reevaluate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.