The Hanover City Council has agreed to keep in place new city hall business hours that began in June.
The council also approved a new fee schedule, and approved a zoning ordinance amendment.
CITY HALL
The city started new business hours in June, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Public works has its hours from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday.
“We reviewed the hours right before Labor Day, and the council said lets continue it and review again at the end of the year,” City Administrator Brian Hagen said. “There have been no complaints, and we feel our service is being provided to the residents.”
Hagen said staff feels the level of service is maintained if not increased. Former hours included staying open until 5:30 p.m. on certain days, and Hagen said “very few people” stopped in that late.
FEE SCHEDULE
In other news, the council supported a new fee schedule.
Among the biggest changes was increasing the City Hall rental, with no alcohol, from $200 to $300, and with alcohol from $350 to $425.
The other major change was the addition of a columbarium niche cost. The city recently constructed a columbarium — a place for the respectful and usually public storage of cinerary urns — where families can purchases individual memorials, or niches. Hanover residents can purchase a niche for $750, and $900 for non residents.
Also, utility rates increased 3% for sewer connection fees in order to account for extra revenue owed to St. Michael for contracting sewer service.
ZONING ORDINANCE
In further developments, the council approved a zoning ordinance amendment.
Staff made several amendments to match up to the city’s Comprehensive Plan. One of the biggest changes relates to a Shoreland Ordinance, which will be adopted next month after awaiting feedback from the state.
“There are discrepancies between what the state says and what we have on file,” administrator Hagen said. “We’re redoing it just to make sure we’re squared away.”
In other action, the council:
ACCEPTED a donation of $3,500 from the Hanover Athletic Association for fire prevention education.
