The Hanover City Council voted 3-1 to table a request from Fehn Companies to allow Saturday working hours.
The council also took action to approve a planned unit residential development for Riverside Estates.
MINE HOURS
Fehn Companies (or associated entity) is in the process of acquiring additional adjacent properties resulting in a combined total property area of 184.9 acres, and proposes to expand the existing gravel mine from 25 acres up to 155 acres.
Planner Cindy Nash said the proposed ordinance amendment regards mining hours, and that Fehn is requesting Saturday working hours from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and time of procedure for extended hours; such as a highway project where work is generally completed during night hours, Fehn would request overnight hours. Nash also said the Planning Commission recommends adding hours from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. of loading and hauling only with no extended hours.
Nash confirmed that the current allowed hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. during weekdays.
Councilor Mary Ann Hallstein read an email from a resident opposed to passing the Saturday hours, citing his children at play and that 15th Street is busy enough.
Councilor Jim Zajicek said Saturdays are sacred, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. during weekdays is ample time, he wouldn’t want the road noise and is not in favor of Saturday hours. Zajicek added he would like to see what the noise level does with a new road (after 15th Street is improved to a 10-ton road)).
Nash said most cities allow Saturday hours. Hallstein said she understands Fehn’s request from a business perspective, but it’s challenging with community members located so close.
Mayor Chris Kauffman said he is OK allowing Saturday work during an emergency, and Zajicek recommended defining exactly what an emergency is. Nash said the ordinance could define conditions, such as Fehn could work X number of Saturdays with notice.
Three residents spoke in opposition of allowing the expanded hours. Kauffman said there should be a compromise as weather adversely affects the mining business. Hallstein said she isn’t included to allow work every Saturday.
Councilor Ken Warpula said the council needs to either pass the ordinance or discuss options for the permit, or deny it and stop talking about it.
Attorney Jay Squires said if the ordinance isn’t approved, the Interim Use Permit is granted for Monday through Friday work hours. He added that, in one year the applicant requests a change in hours, then the process would start again.
The council ended up voting 3-1 to table the ordinance; Kauffman was opposed.
RIVERSIDE ESTATES
In other news, the council approved three resolutions related to a planned unit residential development for Riverside Estates at 1332 Jansen Avenue.
The property consists of 16.3 acres adjacent to the Crow River. The developer is proposing five single-family lots, and an existing home would remain on lot 2.
Water and sanitary sewer services are not currently available to serve property and it is unknown when it will be available. The property itself is located nearby an existing rural residential neighborhood. The development is being proposed in a manner that can accept future additional density when water and sanitary sewer are available.
The property is currently zoned agricultural.
The council ended up approving a comprehensive plan amendment, rezoning/planned unit development, and preliminary and final approval.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.