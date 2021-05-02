At its April 20 work session, the Hanover City Council discussed multiple actions on the expansion of the BridgeWater at Hanover facility in the Bridges of Hanover neighborhood.
At the beginning of the meeting, there was also an appeal hearing for a solar solicitor whose initial request was denied by the city, but the applicant did not show up or submit any comment for the council.
BRIDGEWATER AT HANOVER
The council had two resolutions up for debate regarding the BridgeWater at Hanover property, one an amendment to the existing planned unit development for the Bridges at Hanover neighborhood. This development plan was approved back in 2000, and the owner of the property is now requesting an amendment to allow for an additional 24-unit facility for its senior living community.
Although only one building was ultimately constructed in 2015, the original concept plan for the site did feature two, 24-unit buildings. This new amendment would allow for the construction of the second building. The council was also considering a resolution to approve a conditional use permit for the second phase of the project.
A neighbor to the site was present at the meeting, and presented various concerns with the construction of an additional building. In addition to this, the homeowner also expressed irritation with the proposed soil corrections, potential increased light pollution in the neighborhood, parking lot size and the presence of garbage receptacles.
The developer was on the call to answer questions, and said that they are more than willing to work within the city’s expectations for the surrounding residential area.
Furthermore, the homeowner also expressed concern with the frequency of emergency calls to the facility, noting the traffic implications as well as the inconvenience of light and sound pollution associated with emergency vehicles.
Council member Ken Warpula spoke to the firefighter perspective of this, and said that they typically do not come in with lights and sirens unless absolutely necessary. The developer also said they would work with the city to develop some sort of training to help mitigate unnecessary calls from facility staff.
“Setting the ambulance aside, things do change in a city over time, and I can understand that is very frustrating,” said council member MaryAnn Hallstein. “Things do change over time, we try to hopefully have them for the better, but just because things are zoned one way doesn’t mean that it won’t change over time.”
City Planner Cindy Nash reiterated these same concerns with light following the March 22 Planning Commission meeting, where members recommended that additional trees are planted to mitigate the impact of car headlights, as well as reconsidering the lighting of the parking lot.
Both resolutions were ultimately tabled, and will be discussed further at a future meeting with the developer present to dig deeper into some of these concerns.
OTHER
ANNOUNCED that the 2021 Pavement Improvement Project had begun that morning. City Engineer Nick Preisler urged residents with sprinklers within the first six inches of their yard to mark them to avoid any damage. See the city website for more information.
UPDATED on the River’s Edge of Hanover project, which could be getting started as early as the end of the week. Full-blown construction is expected come June.
ANNOUNCED that the city’s new administrative intern will be starting in May.
DISCUSSED the current state of outdoor patio permitting and expansions in town, particularly The River Inn Bar and Grill and Big Bore Barbecue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.