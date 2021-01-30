At its Jan. 19 meeting, the Hanover City Council discussed wage adjustments for city staff, reviewed and adjusted the snow plow ordinance and policy, and heard from Rep. Eric Lucero about his legislative priorities for the 2021 session.
WAGE ADJUSTMENTS
After conducting annual performance evaluations for staff — including a closed review session for City Administrator Brian Hagen — the council addressed Hagen’s proposed wage adjustments for city government staff.
The proposed adjustments ranged from 3.5% to 4.5% increases for public works and city administrative staff, and would be retroactively effective Jan. 1, 2021. The two salaried workers — Hagen as city administrator, clerk and treasurer, and Jackie Heinz as accountant and deputy clerk — each would remain in the typical pay range for their positions.
Upon reviewing the proposed increases, Mayor Chris Kauffman emphasized the fact that there were very few rentals this past year due to COVID-19, and many city events — including Harvest Fest — were canceled. Similarly, city staff worked remotely for a four week period between March 23 and April 16 at the onset of the pandemic.
“Working from home is not the ideal way to run a city,” said Kauffman. “[And] the city was not at 100%, not only for you guys, but for the needs of residents.”
Mayor Kauffman then proposed a maximum of a 3% increase for staff, differing from Hagen’s proposed changes. The initially proposed increases of 3.5% to 4.5% — which were not static across city staff — would result in a total of a $15,600 increase. Kaufmann’s proposal would tally up to about $10,400.
Hagen and other city staff then spoke to their own experience as essential workers in 2020. With election responsibilities and navigating an entirely new normal, staff said it was a very busy year.
“It was not a free vacation... staff were expected to remain in a state to be able to respond to work at a moment’s notice,” said Hagen, referring to the temporary work-from-home conditions earlier last spring.
Mayor Kauffman thought that this period should have been counted as paid time off (PTO).
“I’m not trying to penalize anyone,” he said. “I am just trying to be realistic.”
Councilor MaryAnn Hallstein defended the proposed increases, reminding the council that the city does not run for a profit but to serve its residents.
Kauffman made a motion to adjust wages to a 3% increase, which failed with a 2-3 vote. Jim Zajicek also voted in favor.
The council ultimately approved of the proposed salary increases of 3.5% to 4.5% with a 3-2 vote, with Ken Warpula, Hallstein and Tom Dierberger in favor.
SNOWPLOW ORDINANCE & POLICY
At its last meeting, the council heard from a frustrated resident after his vehicle was nearly towed following a snow event. The resident asked the council to revisit the ordinance and add some clarification regarding the amount of snow needed to plow and length of time until sidewalks need to be cleared.
In response, the council reviewed draft changes to the snowplow ordinance in preparation for adoption at its next meeting. As per the draft, the snowplow ordinance (and thus, risk of being towed) would be in effect after any snow accumulation of at least one inch in a 24 hour period.
Similarly, these draft changes would allow residents 24 hours to clear snow from sidewalks adjacent to their homes.
After adoption, the new ordinance would need to be posted for ten days before it could be legally endorsed.
OTHER
In other action:
SUPPORTED the use of Fire Hall workout equipment by family members, subject to a waiver being sign eliminating city liability.
WELCOMED Rep. Eric Lucero, as he presented his 2021 legislative preview.
ELECTED councilors MaryAnn Hallstein, Tom Dierberger and Mayor Chris Kauffman took their unofficial oaths of office.
