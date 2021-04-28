The Hanover Lions Club is excited to offer six $1,000 scholarships to local seniors. The application deadline is May 7. The recipients will be notified by May 15.
Applications are available at Buffalo High School, Rockford High School, West Lutheran High School, and Watertown-Mayer High School. Another option available is to request one by emailing: dljjeckard@msn.com.
