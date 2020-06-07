On Tuesday, June 2, Hanover Harvest Festival committee co-chair John Vajda released the following statement:
“It is with heavy hearts we announce the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Hanover Harvest Festival. This decision was made with the health and safety of our participants, vendors and sponsors in mind. We believe that this was a necessary decision when faced with the potential impossibility of monitoring and enforcing social distancing requirements, the health and safety of the community, the festival volunteers, vendors and exhibitors, as well as the ability to preserve the financial ability to offer the festival in the future.
The decision to cancel was difficult and not made lightly as it impacts many people and organizations in our community, but we feel it is the best decision for all involved.
We would like to thank all the vendors and committee chairs for all their work leading up to this decision. Without them, and all of our volunteers, our event is not possible. We look forward to working with everyone to make the 2021 Hanover Harvest Festival our best yet; we encourage you to get involved to help make that happen!
On behalf of our entire Committee, we would like to say thank you for all the support and look forward to seeing you at the next Hanover Harvest Festival on August 7, 2021.”
The Harvest Festival is only the latest in a long string of favorite summer events that will not be held in 2020 due to the OVID-19 pandemic, including other local celebrations like Albertville’s Friendly City Days and events on the calendars of people all across Minnesota, like the State Fair.
