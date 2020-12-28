The Hanover City Council reviewed city appointments for the new year at its Dec. 15 meeting.
The council reviewed annual appointments within city government for the upcoming year, primarily discussing council member liaison positions and fire department leadership. These appointments, as well as those not discussed at this meeting, will be approved in January.
Council members MaryAnn Hallstein and Doug Hammerseng interviewed six fire department lieutenant candidates and had a discussion with the chief before presenting their recommendations before the council.
Captains Ken Warpula and Tony Wychram were recommended to stay in their positions after running unopposed, and Hallstein and Hammerseng ultimately decided on three men to fill the open lieutenant positions.
The first was Dave Pinor, who has previously served in the lieutenant position.
“He took some time away [because] he had some time constraints last year, but he has done a fabulous job in the past,” said Hammerseng.
They also chose to re-up Brett Slaney, particularly after his integral role in writing the new training manual for the department.
“That’s an important point too, that was stressed over and over again. As you guys know, we have soon to be ten new members of our fire department, so about one-third of the department is new,” said Hallstein. “Bringing in this new training manual really stepped up the program, and other fire departments have noticed how well it’s going here in Hanover.”
Hallstein and Hammerseng’s final recommendation for lieutenant was Ben Sherer, who the department plans to groom in terms of leadership and communications skills moving forward. Since firefighters need lieutenant experience before moving up to captain or chief roles, continuity is extremely important.
“We have a new player, he will be a first-time lieutenant,” said Hammerseng. “His background is very strong, he’s been involved a lot with the new folks, [and] he seems to have a lot of respect for the new folks.”
“All three of them were rated very highly in the peer evaluation among fellow firefighters,” he said. “And it turned out that we also agreed with that, and our discussion with the chief was very consistent.”
Hallstein also raised an important point before the council, as the fire department is sort of split into groups based on seniority, and traverse the ranks that way. The middle rank — those who have been a part of the department for 5-plus years — is who the department needs to continue developing.
“Those are the ones that we are looking to have leadership development, and I’ve been talking to the chief about this for a couple years,” said Hallstein. “We are going to have a turnover, and we don’t know exactly when that is going to happen.”
As for council member appointments, Ken Warpula will continue his role as Vice Mayor, newly-elected Tom Dierberger will take over as Park Board liaison, Hallstein on Economic Development Authority, Dierberger and Mayor Chris Kaufman to the Joint Powers Water Board, and Warpula on the Wright County Transit Advisory Committee.
