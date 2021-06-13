At its June 1 meeting, the Hanover City Council heard from the public about a potential speed limit reduction in town, as well as the possibility of regulating the number of waste hauler companies that can operate in city limits to reduce street traffic and congestion.
The council also introduced Grant MacFarlane, who is now about a month in as an intern with the city.
SPEED LIMIT REDUCTION REQUEST
Hanover resident Leslie Horn requested to speak to the council about reducing the speed limit of certain residential streets, particularly Kahler and Kadler Avenues and their connected side streets.
Horn is a Level 1 trauma nurse, and is also certified as a paramedic. She cited multiple Minnesota Department of Transportation studies while advocating for a decrease to 25 or 20 miles per hour, expressing her concern for the safety of children in the area.
“It seems like people just fly through our neighborhood streets,” she said. “And I don’t want it to be a case of when something happens.”
Horn said that the survivability rate for children hit by cars increases dramatically when the vehicle is moving 20 miles per hour or less, using this as an argument for the reduction. Another resident that lives on Kayla Lane was also present at the meeting, as he was desperate enough to set up a sign in his yard urging folks to slow down.
In addition to the reduction, these residents also advocated for seasonal speed bumps, speed indicators and the like.
Council member MaryAnn Hallstein related as a parent, and said that she has looked into these indicators before.
“It’s challenging to get people to do what they are supposed to be doing,” she said. These speed indicators are mobile and have the capacity to collect useful data, according to Hallstein, which she suggests could then be used to guide future decisions surrounding speed limits and road safety mechanisms.
City Administrator Brian Hagen explained that due to state statute, the city does not have the ability to reduce speed limits without conducting studies of comparable streets to determine if the change is necessary.
No action was taken at this meeting, and the council will keep this discussion in mind to brainstorm potential solutions.
WASTE HAULER REGULATION DISCUSSION
The council also discussed regulations on waste removal and hauler companies operating in Hanover, as there are currently six companies licensed as residential Solid Waste Haulers. One of these companies does not have any active residential accounts.
Council member Hallstein said that the Public Works department has concerns over the congestion of these trucks on certain days of the week, in addition to the wear on city roads. The council seems to be split on whether a reduction in the number of these operating companies would benefit residents or not, but Hagen will be looking into the practices of surrounding cities to see what can and should be done.
“Regulation of garbage in Minnesota is tricky,” said City Attorney Jay Squires, explaining the different legal classifications used in the state.
All council members are against the idea of organized collection, with a few interested in reducing the number of licenses.
“Our goal was to limit traffic and road wear and use … that was our goal when we first started talking about this,” said Council member Ken Warpula. “We’ve been paying for everything in cash, we are doing a really good job fiscally, and we don’t want to wear them (the roads) out prematurely.”
The council chose to table the conversation until a future meeting when Council member Jim Zajicek could be present.
OTHER
APPROVED a variance for the construction of a garage on the property at 1332 Jansen Avenue.
UPDATED on progress at the River’s Edge of Hanover, as there have been multiple complaints about the contractors working past the allowable hours. The next steps taken by the city will directly involve the developer.
APPROVED the site plan for a 4.46 acre plot near Lamont Avenue NE and 10th Street NE.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.