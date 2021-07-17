At its July 6 meeting, the Hanover City Council had a packed agenda, which included conversations about the master plan for Settlers Park and a cooperative agreement with Wright County for the CSAH 19 project.
The council also had a fee waiver request from Influence Church, which hopes to host adult and youth programming at City Hall during the week. The council did not make a final decision on the request, but were enthusiastic and encouraged those present to work with city staff to find appropriate meeting times.
SETTLERS PARK MASTER PLAN
The city’s intern, Grant LAST NAME HERE, has been working on a conceptual drawing plan for Settlers Park, with Park Board review and approval and its June 22 meeting. Staff were looking into revising the current layout to make additional space for park amenities including a large shelter building, band shell, expanded parking and improved screening.
The city will be working with engineering firm WSB on the project, who would establish preliminary concepts in addition to final plans and estimates.
The council discussed the need for these amenities, with multiple members questioning the desire or use for new and improved facilities. Specifically, council member MaryAnn Hallstein raised questions pertaining to the band shell, noting the additional requirements to have a functioning concert venue.
“A band shell is one of those things that I view kind of like tennis courts, as a single use item,” she said. “But if we could make it more multi-use, it is more beneficial, but when I hear grumblings about us changing that shelter, part of the grumbling is from residents who think of the cost of upkeeping another place and having bands.”
She added, “It would seem silly if we didn’t have an increase in budget having a venue we cannot utilize.”
Council member Jim Zajicek also questioned the need for a shelter kitchen or new bathroom facilities.
“For me to have a very good discussion with the park board, I would like to have a rough idea of how much it would cost to move the dirt,” said Hallstein after comment from WSB and City Administrator Brian Hagen. “When we look at what we want to spend and what we want to prioritize, I think it is important to look at how many uses we can get out of a space. Is it honoring our history in Hanover to not tear down the existing shelter?”
The resolution approving the proposal for Settlers Park was ultimately tabled, and the council will be scheduling an upcoming meeting with the Park Board for a more in-depth conversation.
CSAH 19 AGREEMENT
The council also discussed a pending cooperative agreement between the city and the county for improvements to CSAH 19, which caused lots of dissention between the council. While some members view the improvements as an asset, others believe it is unnecessary and will actually cause problems for residents.
However, while the proposed plan for these improvements currently consists of a roundabout and bottlenecks on either side of the corridor, the real issue on the agenda pertains to the breakdown of city versus county support and control.
“It allows Hanover to manage the project as a whole, and it would allow us to start that public outreach earlier,” said Hagen. “And in this case with roundabouts, WSB partners with Wright County quite a bit.”
After the corridor study was completed in fall of 2020, the city has been involved with plenty of other stakeholders, specifically focusing on operations, vehicle and pedestrian safety, the impacts of alternatives to right-of-way, access, cost, and the feasibility of the project. This specific agreement, while it is technically dependent on the final design, is to establish a partnership (and thus cost sharing) between the city and county entities.
“I think partially what this agreement could do is have Hanover steering the discussion earlier on,” said Hallstein. “It would give us more time to get that city feedback, and we are going to spend money either way for some of these studies, for some of the information and infrastructure, so this is a way for we as a council to, with robust feedback, get the information we are desiring.”
Zajicek was less than optimistic, however.
“The plan that they are putting forward … I as a resident, not as a council member, I look at that plan and I think it is horrible for our downtown, it doesn’t take into account our businesses, it doesn’t take into account our residents, all that it is doing is taking care of the traffic that passes through Hanover … No one in Hanover is taken care of with that plan,” he said. “I am looking at this initial plan and I don’t want to put my stamp on it, my fingerprint on it, in any way, shape or form. I don’t know why we are jumping into this without having a plan approved.”
“Also,” he added, “you might as well throw that 30 mile per hour speed limit out the window, because as soon as that turns into two lanes … racetrack.”
Hagen repeatedly explained that the specifications for the project are subject to change, and this is about the agreement rather than the design itself.
“I would rather have all of these discussions, and if we choose not to move forward, we know that we are passing it on to future officials,” Hallstein said. “It is really rare to have a road project before it is a crisis or emergency, traffic wise. This is an opportunity, and to me a very rare opportunity, to have county money potentially there to solve an arguably local traffic issue.”
No action was taken.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
APPROVED a variance for a detached garage on Beebe Lake Road.
CONTINUED a nuisance hearing for a property in town with continued conflict over yard ordinance compliance. No significant progress has been made thus far.
