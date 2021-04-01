At its March 16 meeting, the Hanover City Council awarded a bid for the 2021 Pavement Improvement Project and further discussed the possibility of employing a city administration intern.
PAVEMENT IMPROVEMENT PROJECT
Approved at the Feb. 27 meeting, the Hanover City Council opened bids for its 2021 pavement improvement project on March 10. There were 12 contractors that put in bids for the project — ranging from $102,615 to $149,305 — and City Engineer Nick Priesler went over the project details again. (See our past story at bit.ly/2Pg3Isv) The project will consist of a mill and overlay on Riverview Road NE, and is similar to the pavement improvements completed in the summer of 2020.
Priesler said that the lowest bid was from Valley Paving, Inc., a company he has personally worked with “at least 5-6 times.”
“The competition out there is fierce,” he said about pavement companies in the area. The council ultimately approved the bid of $102,615, which fell short of Priesler’s initial estimate of $148,171.
INTERN DISCUSSION
The council also reintroduced the idea of hiring a city administration intern, and City Administrator Brian Hagen spoke with the staff at the city of Delano about their experience. Hagen said that they have done both longer term internships of 1-2 years, as well as shorter 4-6 month long agreements.
Hagen has identified some tasks for the intern, and is already undergoing the vetting process from interested candidates.
Council member MaryAnn Hallstein asked about the logistics of the internship, specifically where the funding is coming from, to which Hagen said they could easily cover within the General Fund due to under-budgeting.
Council member Tom Dierberger asked about the background of the current candidates, and Hagen said there is a diverse pool to pick from. From Mankato to the Twin Cities and everywhere in between, the candidates range from undergraduate students to recent graduates to professionals making a career move.
No action was required at this meeting.
OTHER
The council RECOGNIZED March 21 as World Down Syndrome Day.
ACCEPTED a donation of $250 from the St. Michael Legion for Fire Department equipment.
DISCUSSED road weight limits for the spring (which were recently posted) and the condition of roads heading into warmer months.
