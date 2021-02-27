At its Feb. 16 meeting, the Hanover City Council authorized bids for its 2021 Street Improvement Project. The council also discussed how to proceed with handling a local Special Use Permit code violation and the prospect of hiring an intern at City Hall.
PAVEMENT IMPROVEMENT PROJECT
As discussed in-depth at its Dec. 15 meeting last year, the council is moving forward with its 2021 Pavement Improvement Project, which will consist of a mill and overlay on Riverview Road NE. This project is similar to the pavement improvements completed in the summer of 2020.
City Engineer Nick Priesler reminded the council of the project’s logistics in order to decide if they are ready to move forward with accepting construction bids.
“By doing just an edge mill, we are able to take off just a little bit of pavement on the edges so that we can match into driveways very nicely, and then we are able to overlay two inches of brand new pavement on the middle of the road where most of the loads are,” he said.
“This road is about 22 years old, so it’s right in that window for a mill and overlay,” said Priesler. He explained that they should get ahead of these improvements since roads do sometimes sustain too much damage for a mill and overlay to be effective.
Councilor XXXXX Dierberger asked about the methodology of determining when roads need improvements made, and Priesler said that they quite literally measure the cracks to determine a pavement rating, in addition to coring the roads. Ultimately, Priesler determined that this road is a good candidate for a mill and overlay.
The total project cost is estimated at $191,925, which includes construction, engineering and administrative costs. Funding will be provided through the city’s Street Project Capital Fund, which has $265,000 budgeted total for 2021 improvements.
“The remaining balance of the budget for that fund is a sufficient amount for the city to complete other planned street repairs such as chip sealing in 2021,” said Priesler.
The council ultimately approved the plans and authorized the advertisement for bids for the 2021 Street Improvement Project.
OTHER
The council also:
DISCUSSED future action regarding a prolonged code violation of a resident’s Special Use Permit. The council will be contacting the resident again in hopes of getting the property tidied of cars and automotive gear.
REVIEWED a draft job description for a future Administrative Intern at City Hall. The council recognized the mutual benefit of having an intern, and budgeted for compensation for the role.
