The state government announced last week that it would allow restaurants and bars to reopen for dine-in service on June 1, with some kind of “blueprint” for safe operation in place. Exact details were still pending at press time but were expected to be released this week.
State restrictions were eased, as of Monday, on retail businesses previously closed by state order, which may now open at 50% capacity. In anticipation that reopening restaurants would likely be required to follow a similar capacity guideline or follow similar rules such as table-spacing, the Hanover City Council passed a resolution by a 5-0 vote on May 5 that would temporarily allow restaurants to place tables in outdoor areas in order to keep their seat numbers the same as they were before the COVID-19 pandemic. The temporary use agreement would allow restaurants to bypass formal site improvement processes and all associated fees would be waived. Restaurant owners would provide the city government with an aerial photo of the area to be utilized and a general outline of their plans for outdoor seating. Restaurants would be limited to the number of seats and tables they provided before the pandemic.
The council anticipated that, for example, the River Inn Bar and Grill would convert some of its parking space into a temporary patio under this agreement, should a restricted reopening be allowed.
The temporary agreement would terminate when the pandemic has ended, and a restaurant wishing to permanently convert its outdoor space or dining would need to go through standard approval processes.
Other may 5 highlights
Among the other highlights of the May 5 meeting was a 5-0 vote in favor of variance relating to an earth home property on Jansen Avenue NE that will allow the homeowners to convert an existing attached garage into a living space and build a detached garage on the property.
The City Council also approved liquor licenses for River Inn (Off Sale, On Sale, Sunday Off Sale), Big Bore Barbecue Co. (On Sale, Sunday On Sale), Hanover wine and Spirits (Off Sale), Hanover Lions Club (3.2% Malt Liquor On Sale) and Hanover Athletic Association (3.2% Malt Liquor On Sale), a $500 payment to on-call snowplow driver Larry Dalchow and a purchase in the amount of $1,662 for 10 replacement lights and two chargers for the Hanover Fire Department.
Without requiring any formal motion, the Council stated its intention to reopen playgrounds in the city effective the following day (May 6). Signage noting playgrounds as closed was removed equipment may now be used at the user’s own risk.
April 21 approvals
During the April 21 work session, the Council:
- Accepted donations of $100 each from the Hanover Historical Society, River Inn and Maverick Construction. Funds were originally donated to the 2020 Easter Egg Hunt, which was subsequently canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Donators indicated that their funds could go to other Park Board projects.
- Purchased Yeti mugs for $1,641.28 to be given as business appreciation gifts at the next EDA Business Social.
- Appointed Dexter Dehmer as probationary firefighter subject to passing all relevant tests and exams.
- Agreed to a three-year contract for fire hose testing with FireCatt at a rate of 32 cents per foot of hose, approximately $2,400 per year.
- Approved a proposal to install a new key card access system for the fire hall, which would help increase security and track what parties are entering the hall, at a cost of $4,924.95 “plus any applicable requirements for the system per the proposal.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.