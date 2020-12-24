At its Dec. 15 meeting, the Hanover City Council approved the 2021 pavement improvement project, and said goodbye to council member Doug Hammerseng, who has served on the council for the past eight years.
2021 PAVEMENT IMPROVEMENT PROJECT
Project engineer Nick Preisler presented a pavement improvement project on Riverview Road after assessing Hanover’s city road quality with Public Works supervisor Jason Doboszenski. The proposed section to be milled and overlaid runs from River Road to the lift station along Riverview Road, and has a total price tag just under $192,000, according to Preisler.
“The pavement management plan itself recommends performing a mill and overlay for roads that are approximately 20 years old,” said Preisler. “The pavement on this portion of Riverview Road was last paved in 1999, so it’s approaching 22 years old and it is right in that window that we recommend.”
Funding for this project would be pulled from the city’s capital budget, and there are no curbs, gutters or driveways to interfere with construction.
“The pavement surface is in pretty good shape considering its age, [but] it’s showing some surface distresses that are kind of an indication that it’s due for some improvement,” said Preisler. “By taking care of it now, we should extend 20 years out of the life of the pavement at a fraction of the cost.”
The council confirmed that this stretch of road will not likely be developed in the next 20 years, and the project would be completed far before Hanover Fest or Harvest Fest next year.
The project would have a quick turnaround — with an approval of plans in January, bidding and awarding in March, and a three week construction period — thus explaining how engineering fees make up nearly 15% of the project’s associated costs.
The council moved to approve the proposal, and will revisit the topic at their first meeting in January.
BIDDING FAREWELL TO HAMMERSENG
This meeting — unfortunately virtual — was councilmember Doug Hammerseng’s final meeting after eight years of service. The council thanked Hammerseng for his work and impact on the community.
“Doug, thank you for sitting with us on the council. I have appreciated your friendship, and the things you have done and said on the council,” said Warpula. “You’re definitely going to be missed, but I think Tom will replace you very easily,” he jokes.
Hammerseng also took the time to return the favor, and thank his fellow councilmembers (and now, friends) for their hard work and commitment.
“It doesn’t seem like it’s been that long, but if we look over the past eight years and we have a heck of a lot to be really proud of,” he said. “There were a lot of accomplishments. We’ve done a lot, we’ve had some headaches, but I think we’ve gained the respect of a lot of people, and I couldn’t be prouder of a lot of the things we’ve done.”
Hammerseng will be moving to warmer places for the winter, but won’t be away from the Hanover community for long, telling his fellow council members that they just won’t see him quite as much.
“It’s a really strange night for me, because it doesn’t feel real … It’s been an honor for me to be a part of this whole thing,” he said. “Tom, I very much welcome you to the team and I know you’ll do a great job.”
And with that council member Hammerseng made his final motion to adjourn.
OTHER
The city council decided to follow President Trump’s suit and close City Hall for holiday on Dec. 24.
Doboszenski gave an update on the ice rinks, saying that while he really hoped to have them up and ready for the holidays, he and his team will need to reassess in light of the recent warm weather.
The council designated 2021 polling places.
The council approved the 2021 Concert in the Park contract.
The council adopted the 2021 Fee Schedule, which was discussed at its last meeting.
