At its March 2 meeting, the Hanover City Council discussed the impending CSAH 19 project and received an update from the city engineer firm regarding storm sewer system permit applications.
Councilor Jim Zajicek also brought up a snowplow complaint for his personal property, and ended up leaving the meeting prematurely.
CSAH 19 UPDATE
As discussed at its Jan. 5 meeting, the council and city staff have been working with Hennepin County after having a developer withdraw their application for the properties east of County Road 123 and north/south of CSAH 19. The developer in question withdrew its application after having their proposal — which called for two roundabouts and an access point to County Road 123 — denied by Hennepin County.
The county has since recommended that the city performs an access management study surrounding the project area, and that they consider other development opportunities and the characteristics they would be looking for. The council was rightfully frustrated, and on March 2, City Administrator Brian Hagen offered a bit more insight into how such a study may be beneficial since an additional access point will likely be needed regardless of the development chosen.
“They needed more information to go ahead with it, and having the developer at the table may have not been the proper impetus for that discussion,” he said. “[We will be] able to meet with Hennepin County at a different capacity, in a different format, and with a different lens as well — not just a developer’s, but actually hearing a planner say ‘Well, we’ve thought about all the different developments that can go there, not just this one.’”
The study will be funded by the city’s Economic Development Authority, and regardless of the outcome, the council has been clear that they are not looking for high-density living options in that area. The final report is set to be complete by June of this year, and will hopefully offer a bit more insight for the city and future developers alike.
“It was very frustrating,” said councilor and EDA member MaryAnn Hallstein. “The developer was willing to put serious money into county infrastructure, and the county certainly doesn’t have us as a priority out here in the fringe.”
“It felt like there was development money left on the table,” she added.
Mayor Chris Kauffman and other councilors shared this frustration, but the study’s completion will hopefully ensure more seamless applications processes between the city and county.
“You guys have to be very creative,” he said. “But the north side will be challenging.”
The council ultimately approved of WSB’s proposal to initiate a CSAH 19/123 access management study in the amount of $15,625.
SNOWPLOW COMPLAINT
The council also discussed its snow plow ordinance earlier this year at its Jan. 19 meeting, but this agenda item was specifically in regards to councilor Zajicek’s personal property.
“I really don’t want to bring this in front of the council but I found it absolutely necessary,” he said. “Ever since Scott the previous Public Works [supervisor] left, and I’m talking from experience, the snowplowing on my street has been increasingly worse.”
Zajicek said that he put yard marker poles on his property after having negative experiences with snow plows in his neighborhood, and that most recently his poles had been run over and broken. He also said that he raised this concern with City Administrator Hagen, to which he was “less than happy” with his response.
Councilor Zajicek also said he allegedly brought multiple people who work with snow plows to his property. “All three of them looked at what happened there and said, ‘Who the hell has got it in for you?’” he said.
Mayor Kauffman ultimately asked councilor Zajicek what his endgame was, to which he said, “Whatever I do, I am damned if I do and I am damned if I don’t.”
Councilor Zajicek ended up leaving the meeting abruptly before Administrator Hagen and Public Works Supervisor Jason Doboszenski further explained the situation and mechanics of plowing non-curbed roads. Hagen said that the city had only received two complaints this year in regards to the snowplows, one of which was councilor Zajicek. The other frustrated resident came to a meeting in January to talk to the council.
STORMWATER PERMITS
Ben Guell, an Environmental Compliance Specialist with WSB, also was in attendance at the meeting to discuss the city’s municipal storm sewer system authorization. The permit — which was updated and made effective last November — was initially submitted back in 2018. Now, the city must complete and submit the second part of the application by mid-April.
Councilor Hallstein asked about the cost of these applications and where those funds go, to which Guell clarified there is a split between new updates to the applications, as well as typical bureaucratic fees. Guell said his goal is compliance and ensuring that the city is up-to-date in case of an audit.
The council — which didn’t have much of a choice rather than to approve — authorized WSB to begin services relevant to the application.
OTHER
HEARD a presentation from Ashley Shiwarski, who represents HomeServe, a service line warranty program hoping to partner with the city. No action was taken.
DISCUSSED the idea of having an intern at City Hall. Councilor Hallstein raised the question as to whether this is the best use of city funds — $15,000 for the course of six months — and if there are specific projects staff are hoping the intern could complete. No action taken.
