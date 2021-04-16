At its April 6 meeting, the Hanover City Council held its local appeal and equalization meeting, and approved the final plats and developer agreements for the Crow River Heights and River’s Edge of Hanover projects.
The local appeal and equalization meeting was held for both the Wright County and Hennepin County sides before the general council meeting, and both appraisers were on the call to chat with concerned residents and council members.
Kevin Anderson — who recently started in his new position as Hennepin County Commissioner for district seven — also was in attendance of the general meeting, and introduced himself to the council via Zoom.
“I am really looking forward to building these relationships with the cities,” he said. “[And] one of the first orders of business was that I was made chair of Public Works.”
Commissioner Anderson mentioned that in this position, he is hoping to help expand broadband internet access across his district.
“This last year has really shown the importance of making sure that we have that, and a lot of the cities in the Western suburbs have experienced, because of the growth, sometimes the lag of getting reliable high speed out to new development,” he said. “We are trying to find ways we can be good partners with industry and municipalities to get fiber or whatever other infrastructure out there while we are building.”
CROW RIVER HEIGHTS
Back in 2018, the City Council approved the preliminary plat for the Crow River Heights project, and now after the recommendation of the Planning Commission, are considering its final plat and developer’s agreement. The developer, Backes Development, is hoping to make way for 23 single-family lots on about 12.5 acres near Kadler Circle.
In addition to these lots, the developer also is proposing to extend Jordan Avenue, connecting it to Kadler Circle. Similarly, they would construct sidewalks on one side for each street outlined.
According to City Planner Cindy Nash, the previous developer had graded most of the property — including roads — as well as establishing building pads.
The council ultimately approved the final plat and developer’s agreement, and the developer is set to install its public improvements by mid-October.
RIVER’S EDGE OF HANOVER
The council also considered the final plat and developer’s agreement for the River’s Edge of Hanover project, where JP Brooks, Inc. is hoping to turn the Duininck Pit property near River Road into a residential neighborhood.
The development would feature 56 lots — 14 of which are set to be villa-style — and a total of four new streets, in addition to appropriate trail and pedestrian crossings. The development would be located east of River Road and south of Eighth Street.
The council didn’t have any questions or concerns for either City Engineer Nick Preisler or the developer, and both resolutions passed.
When asked when they would be beginning the construction process, Kevin Clark from JP Brooks, Inc. said, “We are looking at getting in there as soon as we can finalize a few things and start doing some demolition and on-site clearing to get ready for grading.”
Clark ultimately predicted they would be, “starting in earnest the third week of this month.”
