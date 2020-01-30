The Hanover City Council continued discussion about plans for the Mahler Pit expansion.
As part of the mining permit, the developer will be required to upgrade 15th Street to a 10-ton road. The city has been collecting a haul fee from the current mine, and the council has expressed a willingness to put those funds toward the project to improve the road to 10 tons.
The fee will fund $100,000 worth of improvements, and the developer will be responsible for other costs such as a turn lane and trail.
The schedule for 15th Street reconstruction and turn lane is to be completed this year. The trail is expected to be completed in 2021.
“Our goal is to have these items understood such that they can be incorporated as conditions in the Interim Use Permit and action at the Feb. 4 council meeting,” engineer Scott Dahlke wrote in a memo to the council.
City Administrator Brian Hagen said he expects the council to take action on the permit either the Feb. 4 or Feb. 18 council meeting.
“There’s been zero approvals,” he said. “We’re discussing the application on what conditions to put on the permit for final consideration.”
CAPSTONE 500
In other matters, the city of Hanover is asked to comment on an environmental review of St. Michael’s Capstone 500 Legacy Bay Farms residential development.
The development proposes up to 1,500 residential units generally south of County Rd. 35 and west of Jamision Avenue, largely straddling around St. Michael’s Uhl Lake.
Staff enclosed a traffic study for the project and a draft comment letter for the council’s consideration.
“Hanover has been focusing on County Rd. 19 and the traffic that comes through Hanover,” administrator Hagen said. “We submitted comments to Hennepin and Wright counties regarding long range planning, and this is an opportunity to call to light traffic counts and any improvements that will be needed on County Rd. 19.”
In other action, the council:
HEARD that the 2020 pavement project will include Whitetaile Lane and Whitetail Drive, for a total project cost of $250,000.
RESCHEDULED the Tuesday, March 3, council meeting to Monday, March 9, due to the Presidential Primary Election.
