At its May 19 work session, the Hanover City Council heard a statement from a homeowner who raised safety issues with regard to truck traffic traveling down River Road. The speed limit is currently 45 miles per hour, which the homeowner called “pretty quick” for a stretch that travels adjacent to a pedestrian path.
The council determined that it does not have the legal authority to unilaterally change the speed limit on River Road because it is not primarily a residential road, but would instead have to conduct a speed study that the Minnesota Department of Transportation would then use to consider a change.
“The unfortunate short answer is that we can’t just change the limit,” City Administrator Brian Hagen said.
Truck traffic is currently diverted from 15th Street, north of town, to 5th Street, in town, and passes through the heart of town on River Road, due to upcoming construction on 15th. The construction is expected to begin in August or September and last for no more than a month.
If the Hanover Harvest Festival is canceled, the construction could be moved up. The project is currently set to begin after the festival.
The council discussed the possibility of patching up the rough spots on 15th to allow trucks to go back to using that street before the construction occurs. Public Works Supervisor Jason Doboszenski said that patching work could be done in one day with equipment borrowed from Rogers.
The council voted 4-0 (one member was absent) to review the possibility of rerouting the traffic, and expressed a desire to have Public Works patch 15th Street in any event.
Liquor ordinance language changes
The Council reviewed and discussed some potential alterations to the city liquor ordinances based on a review of the current laws by Hagen.
Hagen first noted that the current ordinance reads as if liquor may not be consumed on patios for more than one consecutive day without Council approval. Hagen discussed the possible need to adjust the language to differentiate between a daily patio-type use by a restaurant and a one-off concert or other special event that might include a beer garden or similar.
“We want to define a patio as a normal, everyday use,” Hagen said, a sentiment the Council agreed with.
If changes are made to the liquor ordinances, they would apply to operations in “normal times” and would not cancel out the special temporary patio use allowance the Council approved earlier this month, which will allow restaurants to serve patrons outside in parking lots or other restaurant-owned outdoor areas while any state-ordered limitations on restaurant capacity remain in effect. (Minnesota will allow restaurants to reopen on June 1 for outdoor dining).
The Hanover liquor ordinance currently requires an outside liquor area to be enclosed by a fence, with in-and-out access only from the restaurant building. The Council expressed a desire to ease this restriction to allow for other options like landscaping, boulders or plants to demarcate the outdoor drinking area.
“I don’t think you should need a fence,” Mayor Chris Kaufmann said. “[You just need] some visible sign of difference between the seating area and the parking lot.”
The Council also discussed outdoor music rules, cutoff times on weeknights versus weekends, as well as whether a distinction might be made in the ordinance between acoustic and amplified music. The Council decided to take up these questions at a later date after further research.
Other highlights
In other business, the Hanover City Council:
APPROVED the development agreement for the River Town Villas of Hanover residential project.
APPROVED Sunday morning shutdowns of Church Street from 9 to 10:30 a.m. to allow room for St. Paul’s to hold outdoor services.
APPROVED a quote by DMJ Asphalt in the amount of $10,620 to complete minor patch work on four stretches of roadway on Irvine Drive, 12th Street, the corner at 12th Street and Rolling Oaks Drive, and the corner at 14th Street and Irvine Drive.
