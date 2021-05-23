Mark the calendars for Saturday, June 19, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for the 24th Annual Fishing Klinic for Kids during the Buffalo Days Celebration, at Sturges Park on Buffalo Lake. It will be a day of learning and fun with hundreds of gifts for the kids, music, games, a casting competition, fishing, demonstrations, and more.
The Klinic is happy to welcome back fishing pros and a host of vendors who support outdoor sports and preserving our natural resources. The Buffalo Police Department, Buffalo Fire Department, Wright County Sheriff’s Office, and Allina Ambulance will also be on hand. This is the largest event of its kind in Minnesota and over 40,000 kids have participated in our events over the years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.