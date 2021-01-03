While stuck inside the house this holiday season, consider digging into your family’s ancestry with the help of the Wright County Historical Society and other state-wide services.
After a tumultuous year, it can be hard to remember how far we have come. This year marked women’s suffrage centennial, saw civil engagement like never before, and ultimately forced us to band together (while apart) to get through this year as a region.
But, we also have become increasingly divisive; seeming to forget that we are, after all, in this together. Widespread fatalities reminded us to listen to each other’s stories while we still can. In looking back at our roots and traditions, we can celebrate our heritage and familial values while also recognizing how things have changed over the past 100 years, give or take.
Since November, the Wright County Historical Society has been posting prompts online as part of their “What’s Your Story?” series. WCHS encourages folks to take the oral history project and turn their responses into a book, complete with photos, memorabilia, or any other keepsakes people come across. There are 52 weeks of prompts, which families can access at wrighthistory.org/whats-your-story.
The Wright County Historical Society has plenty of other family history resources on their website as well, including the massive database of paid genealogy sites that members can access. Membership dues — which are $20 annually — grant folks access to over $1,200 in genealogical research resources to dig themselves.
There are also a slew of free genealogical sites that all folks can access, including Archive.org, Access Genealogy, and more at wrighthistory.org/new-page-1
Want to blow through readings and documents yourself? WCHS also has library materials from microfilm newspapers to death certificates, marriage indexes, plat maps and more. Check it out at wrighthistory.org/library-resources
Amateur historians looking for a deeper dive also can rely on WCHS’s paid services, including deeper research requests than can be found on the general web. By specifying how much time people would like a librarian to research a topic, and giving as much information as possible, people may be surprised at what they find out about their family tree.
The state of Minnesota also offers other genealogical services not tied to Wright County, starting with the Minnesota Genealogical Society located in Mendota Heights. Unfortunately, the Minnesota Genealogy Center and Hoffman Research Library are closed until at least Jan. 8 due to the pandemic.
Folks with distinct heritage or religious ties also may find it useful to refer to more specific databases, such as the French-American Heritage Foundation of Minnesota, Icelandic Roots, American Swedish Institute, Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis, or the German Bohemian Heritage Society.
Whether you send in your DNA sample to see what you’re made of or enjoy paging through historical documents, we should all try to connect with our familial heritage a bit more heading into the new year.
