Don’t count the 357-home Skye Meadows project proposed by Lennar out just yet.
The Rogers City Council on June 9 failed to vote on Lennar’s proposal for rezoning and a preliminary plat to build Skye Meadows, a development of 357 mixed-use homes on six current farm fields comprising 129 acres on Territorial Road (County Road 116) and Wood Lane, three-quarters of a mile west of the Territorial Road/Main Street/County Road 150 intersection
The single-family detached homes were to be similar to those in Laurel Creek.
Council members said then that the proposal appeared to be too much development for that specific site, in that specific portion of the city.
They concluded that the development would need to be reduced by 100 homes to be acceptable.
Paul Tabone, representing Lennar, told the council on June 9 that such a reduction in size would not be possible.
Since that meeting, however, Jason Ziemer, Rogers city planner and Community Development coordinator, told the City Council June 23 that he has received a request from Lennar requesting additional time “to better understand what they could do to get the development moving forward.”
“They have a lot of time, energy and resources sunk into this project,” Ziemer said.
Representatives from Lennar, city staff, area residents and representatives from the city council met June 19, according to Ziemer. The developer at that time received “a lot of good feedback,” Ziemer said.
“The developer wants to take another stab at figuring out a solution,” Ziemer said. “Their goal is to resolve the issues and to come back in the near future for approval.”
The council and Lennar agreed to an extension until July 28, with the item tentatively scheduled for the council’s July 14 meeting.
The council originally took no action on Lennar’s proposal at its May 26 meeting, after which Lennar worked with city staff to make plan revisions, Ziemer said.
The changes included addressing width and size of lots; creating more open space and park areas; improving pedestrian movement and connections throughout the development; and addressing traffic concerns. The revisions resulted in a reduction of 14 lots.
The revisions were reviewed by the city council June 9. Two motions made at that meeting to approve rezoning for the Planned Unit Development (PUD) and approval of the preliminary plat, both failed for lack of a second.
The council then asked that city staff and the city attorney draft resolutions of denial with findings of fact to be considered at the June 23 meeting.
