What a whirlwind of change it has been since March 13, the last day that doors of the Delano Senior Center were open to the public. Senior Center staffers Nick Neaton and Linda Van Lith shared updates on what the center is doing during the shutdown.
Since March 23, they have delivered roughly 12,000 frozen meals to seniors in Rockford, Montrose, and Delano, as well as in Franklin, Woodland, and Rockford Townships. Community volunteers did most of the deliveries.
Through this program, we have been able to reach many seniors who were not previously familiar with the Delano Senior Center – so perhaps that could lead to more participation in the future.
In June, the center expanded its partnership with the Catholic Charities meals on wheels program. This will allow us to serve seniors in Loretto and Independence, as well as the aforementioned cities and townships. If you need food assistance, please contact us.
The center offers two programs online, using “Zoom” – chair yoga and writers’ group. Zoom allows groups of people to video chat with each other, so they can see and hear each other. Chair yoga meets on Wednesdays and Fridays at 9:15 a.m., and writers’ group is hosting its first Zoom meeting on June 18 at 10 a.m. Please contact us if you would like to participate in these programs. There still exists a significant technology gap, which makes it difficult to have the same participation online as it would in-person. Senior Center staff can help people troubleshoot their tech problems so that they can get involved.
The center has updated its kitchen and is now licensed as a catering kitchen with the Minnesota Department of Health. The center has several dates in June that are rented. Rental proceeds will help to fund Senior Center operations. The Senior Center’s lunch program will continue to operate out of the kitchen, when we begin serving lunch again.
The senior center has a new front curb that is much safer for everyone.
The big question is when will the senior center re-open? The center hope it will be soon. It is still subject to state restrictions. As of today, the state discourages groups of more than 10 from gathering.
Here is what we can say, for sure:
Some of our activities will translate well to a post-COVID world: exercise, coffee, discussion groups, movies, etc. Other activities might take a while to return.
If people have thoughts or suggestions on the Senior Center, or if you just want to talk, get in touch. Neaton and Van Lith are in the office every day.
