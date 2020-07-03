The Delano Senior Center has reopened to the public this week.
Many of the programs will resume, with social-distancing guidelines. The center is not yet offering card games, choir, or bus trips. Noon lunch service will resume Monday, July 6.
The Delano Senior Center is located at 234 Second St. N. in Delano. Phone: 763-972-0574. E-mail: senior@delano.mn.us. Website: delanoseniorcenter.com. Director: Nick Neaton. Assistant: Linda Van Lith. The Delano Senior Center is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. A variety of activities are planned on a daily basis. The coffee pot is always on and area Seniors are invited to drop in..
Delano Senior Dining Program will be open Monday – Friday, beginning on July 6. The program serves low-cost, nutritious meals at noon. Congregate meals are provided by Brickside Grille & Tap, Dave’s Town Club, Mario’s Italian Kitchen, Pig on the Porch, and Coborn’s. Meal cost will be $4.50 per meal, and people must register by 1 p.m. the previous day. If people have questions, they can call 763-972-0574. Meals on Wheels are available, and will continue to be available, to homebound seniors through Catholic Charities Senior Dining. Call 763-972-0574.
Trailblazer Transit public transportation is available for your transportation needs. They can be reached at 1-888-743-3828 or 320-864-1000
Weekly Activities:
LEGAL AID HELP -1st Monday of every month 1 p.m. Call for appointment 763-972-0574
TAI CHI – 9 a.m. Yang 10 form (beginners), 10 a.m. Yang 24 form (intermediate)
CHAIR YOGA – 9:15 a.m. every Wednesday and Friday ZOOM class. Suggested donation - $3-$5 per class.
EXERCISE – Wednesdays from 11:20 - 11:40 a.m.
LINE DANCING – Mondays at 10 a.m.
BINGO—11:15 a.m., Monday and 12:40 a.m., Friday
KNITTERS/ CROCHETERS – Thursdays at 9 a.m.
WRITERS’ GROUP – First Thursday at 10:30 a.m.
BIRTHDAYS CELEBRATED – Second Monday of each month at noon.
PARKINSON’S SUPPORT GROUP – Third Thursday of the month at 1:30 p.m.
