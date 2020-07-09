The Delano Senior Center activities are listed below. The Senior Center is located at 234 2nd St. N. in Delano. Phone: 763-972-0574. E-mail: senior@delano.mn.us. Website: www.delanoseniorcenter.com. Director: Nick Neaton. Assistant: Linda Van Lith. The Senior Center is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m..The coffee pot is always on and area Seniors are invited to drop in.

Trailblazer Transit public transportation is available for your transportation needs. They can be reached at 1-888-743-3828 or 320-864-1000

Thursday, July 9

9 a.m. to noon. Knitters and crocheters

Friday, July 10

9:15 a.m. Chair Yoga via ZOOM

12:40 Bingo

Monday, July 13

10 a.m. Line Dancing

11:15 a.m. Bingo

Noon. Celebrate July birthdays

1 p.m. NAPS pickup

Tuesday, July 14

9 - 10 a.m. Tai Chi - Yang 10

10 - 11 a.m. Tai Chi - Yang 24

1 p.m. Movie, “Little Women”

Wednesday, July 15

9:15 a.m. Chair Yoga

10:30 a.m. Ready Readers Book Club open discussion

11:20 - 11:40 a.m. Exercise

Thursday, July 16

9 a.m. to noon. Knitters and crocheters

1 p.m. Parkinson’s Support Group

Friday, July 17

9:15 a.m. Chair Yoga via ZOOM

12:40 Bingo

Menus, July 9 to 17

The Delano Senior Dining Program is open Monday – Friday to serve low-cost, nutritious meals at 12 p.m. The dining site serves seniors age 60 and over. Meals on Wheels are available to homebound seniors through Catholic Charities Senior Dining. Call 763-972-0574. Noon Lunch Program - Congregate meals are provided by Brickside Grille & Tap, Dave’s Town Club, Mario’s Italian Kitchen, Pig on the Porch, and Coborn’s. Meal cost is $4.50 per meal, and you must register by 1 p.m. the previous day. If you have any questions, please call 763-972-0574.

Thursday, July 9 - From Pig on the Porch. Five cheese penne pasta with ham, mushrooms and tomato.

Friday, July 10 - From Coborn’s. Cod, macaroni and cheese, bread, fresh fruit.

Monday, July 13 - From Brickside Grille & Tap. Half ham sandwich, potato soup.

Tuesday, July 14 - From Coborn’s. Pierogi casserole, bread, fresh fruit. (We expect Mario’s Italian Kitchen to return in the future.)

Wednesday, July 15 - From Dave’s Town Club. Baked chicken, Au Gratin potatoes, mixed vegetables.

Thursday, July 16 - From Pig on the Porch. Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, vegetable.

