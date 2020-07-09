The Delano Senior Center activities are listed below. The Senior Center is located at 234 2nd St. N. in Delano. Phone: 763-972-0574. E-mail: senior@delano.mn.us. Website: www.delanoseniorcenter.com. Director: Nick Neaton. Assistant: Linda Van Lith. The Senior Center is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m..The coffee pot is always on and area Seniors are invited to drop in.
Trailblazer Transit public transportation is available for your transportation needs. They can be reached at 1-888-743-3828 or 320-864-1000
Thursday, July 9
9 a.m. to noon. Knitters and crocheters
Friday, July 10
9:15 a.m. Chair Yoga via ZOOM
12:40 Bingo
Monday, July 13
10 a.m. Line Dancing
11:15 a.m. Bingo
Noon. Celebrate July birthdays
1 p.m. NAPS pickup
Tuesday, July 14
9 - 10 a.m. Tai Chi - Yang 10
10 - 11 a.m. Tai Chi - Yang 24
1 p.m. Movie, “Little Women”
Wednesday, July 15
9:15 a.m. Chair Yoga
10:30 a.m. Ready Readers Book Club open discussion
11:20 - 11:40 a.m. Exercise
Thursday, July 16
9 a.m. to noon. Knitters and crocheters
1 p.m. Parkinson’s Support Group
Friday, July 17
9:15 a.m. Chair Yoga via ZOOM
12:40 Bingo
Menus, July 9 to 17
The Delano Senior Dining Program is open Monday – Friday to serve low-cost, nutritious meals at 12 p.m. The dining site serves seniors age 60 and over. Meals on Wheels are available to homebound seniors through Catholic Charities Senior Dining. Call 763-972-0574. Noon Lunch Program - Congregate meals are provided by Brickside Grille & Tap, Dave’s Town Club, Mario’s Italian Kitchen, Pig on the Porch, and Coborn’s. Meal cost is $4.50 per meal, and you must register by 1 p.m. the previous day. If you have any questions, please call 763-972-0574.
Thursday, July 9 - From Pig on the Porch. Five cheese penne pasta with ham, mushrooms and tomato.
Friday, July 10 - From Coborn’s. Cod, macaroni and cheese, bread, fresh fruit.
Monday, July 13 - From Brickside Grille & Tap. Half ham sandwich, potato soup.
Tuesday, July 14 - From Coborn’s. Pierogi casserole, bread, fresh fruit. (We expect Mario’s Italian Kitchen to return in the future.)
Wednesday, July 15 - From Dave’s Town Club. Baked chicken, Au Gratin potatoes, mixed vegetables.
Thursday, July 16 - From Pig on the Porch. Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, vegetable.
Friday, July 10 - From Coborn’s. Tuna hotdish, green beans, breaf, fresh fruit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.